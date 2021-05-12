Diana Kazakova Releases New Album THE RESET: AMBIENT FOLK FOR THESE TANGLED TIMES

In the midst of a worldwide pandemic that has created widespread unease and emotional distress, a seasoned theatre performer with a background in folk music, releases a unique music project to help listeners reset and unwind.

The prescription for these tangled times? Take a musical reset.

This concept album, The Reset: Ambient Folk for Tangled Times, is a collection of seven songs featuring warm acoustic and folk soundscapes created by longtime NYC resident, vocalist and producer Diana Kazakova, best known as the founding lead singer of The Bjorkestra: an 18 piece big band reinterpretation of Bjork's music.

Diana has worked with many notable Broadway performers and has performed lead roles in over a dozen Equity musicals and plays including Jesus Christ Superstar, Godspell, The King and I, You're a Good Man Charlie Brown and has performed across NYC in venues such as Joe's Pub, The Apollo, Highline Ballroom, 54 Below, The Triad, The Duplex and many more. More recently Diana was the guest vocalist for The Canadian Tenors, The Indigo Girls, and Enya.

This unique album is the result of months of Kazakova's own reflections during the first wave of the Big Apple's pandemic response, and is a celebratory tone poem to the resilience of her beloved New York City during this troubled year.

"A RESET is something we all need right now. Like everyone else in NYC, I spent the pandemic in lockdown. The release of this album is an artistic response to tangled times and the ways I - and we - have tried to move through them," observed Kazakova.

"In this current era, it is easy to become so hyper-focused and overwhelmed by the constant barrage of information we have been absorbing. The anxiety of not knowing what was going to happen next has taken a toll. During this emotionally trying time for everyone, listening to this music helped me and my circle of friends feel more grounded... so I decided it was the ideal time to share it."

The 40-something prolific performer has devised a simple sonic tonic that, if it doesn't immediately cure what ails you, could help many others like her find a way to mindfully acknowledge and process the challenges this year has brought to our daily lives.

"There is chaos in our networks, and this music encourages a return to a more natural hum of being" Kazakova explains.

She describes the album as being unique. "You can throw on the album and just let it play on through, or you can select the area of your life where you seek more peace, and choose the song that corresponds. There are simple thematic hashtags listed for each song to lead you to where you most need some peace."

Kazakova notes that "As an artist, music is what I share with others. And because life has felt complicated and chaotic, the desire is for listeners to be able to find simplicity in the breath, peace in the music, and a comfort in the habit of taking time to slow down and RESET. I have been a vocal coach for many years, and I know the value of just taking a breath. Here with this music, you can just listen and breathe."

Available now on Bandcamp: https://dianakazakova.bandcamp.com/album/the-reset