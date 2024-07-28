Developing Artists to Present MAKE ART WITH Diana Oh Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Developing Artists, a nonprofit teaching teen artists to relentlessly fight for positive social change through the practical application of the performing arts, has announced the inaugural MAKE ART WITH guest artist Diana Oh "Zaza D" (they/them), creator of NY Times Critic's' Picks The Infinite Love Party and {my lingerie play}.

This summer, join us on August 1st and 2nd at 7 PM at Houghton Hall Arts, located at 22 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016, for an extraordinary performance that you won't want to miss. Secure your tickets now and witness the birth of a new initiative that merges the world of professional art-making with the raw, vibrant talent of our ensemble members.

Event Details:

Event: MAKE ART WITH -> Diana Oh

Dates: August 1st & 2nd, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Location: Houghton Hall Arts, 22 East 30th St, New York, NY 10016

Tickets: https://www.developingartists.org/make-art-with.html

Note: This show contains mature content and is NOT suitable for audiences under 13 years old.

About the Show:

Summer 2024 marks the first year of MAKE ART WITH, Developing Artists' new initiative that commissions prominent NYC artists to create new works alongside our ensemble members. There will be two nights of original collaboratively created work that blends the unique perspectives of our ensemble members with the innovative vision of Diana Oh, a groundbreaking multi-disciplinary artist known for their vibrant and provocative performances. Expect a fusion of raw, heartfelt artistry and professional polish, showcasing the talents of both seasoned and emerging artists. From riveting performances to powerful storytelling, it the night promises to captivate, challenge, and inspire. Don't miss this rare opportunity to see art in the making, live.

About the MAKE ART WITH Program:

This program intertwines with our Summer Session classes, culminating in performances that showcase the collaborative effort. MAKE ART WITH embodies Developing Artists' commitment to artistic excellence and mentorship. This production is designed to open doors for our ensemble members, apply their training in tangible, professional settings, and provide students with the invaluable opportunity to collaborate with renowned NYC artists. We aim to bridge the gap between aspiring young artists and established professionals, fostering a learning environment rich in experience, creativity, and professional growth. MAKE ART WITH is a journey into the soul of artistic creation, offering participants a unique insight into the professional art-making process. Through this initiative, Developing Artists reconfirms our commitment to cultivating the future of the arts, empowering young artists to thrive and excel within the vibrant landscape of New York City's performing arts scene.

About Diana Oh:

Diana Oh "Zaza D" (they/them) is a multi-disciplinary maker, musician, actor, writer, sonic ritualist, and an open channel to the art that feels good to their body, driven most by pleasure, mutual care, and keeping things heart-centered. They are Refinery 29 Top LGBTQ Influencer and the first Queer Korean interviewed on Korean Broadcast Radio. Their work has been featured on PBS, All Arts TV, at Sundance, the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, and the Institute of Contemporary Arts Boston. Diana Oh is the creator of the NY Times Critics' Pick {my lingerie play} and The Infinite Love Party. Their work celebrates and centers queer magic, social activism, and artistic innovation.

About Developing Artists:

Developing Artists (DA) teaches undervalued teens to relentlessly fight for positive social change through the practical application of the performing arts. We help diverse students proclaim themselves as artists and activists, find their place and connection in their community, and bring about positive social change through participation in the arts.

Join us for an evening that promises to be a unique blend of creativity, inspiration, and empowerment. Don't miss this chance to support the next generation of artists and experience the magic of MAKE ART WITH.

Get your tickets now! https://www.developingartists.org/make-art-with.html