Design-Focused 'in 1: the podcast' Welcomes JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE's Art Director, Melissa Shakun

What's the buzz with Episode #81? The buzz is all about Art Director and Scenic Designer Melissa Shakun! Melissa was the Art Dir. for NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live" and she's giving us all the behind the scenes stories of turning Jason Ardizzone-West's stunning design into a reality.

Hear about all the sand that never made it to broadcast, how the set was built and installed in record time and why the final crucifixion was so difficult to accomplish. Melissa talks about the difference between Prod. Design and Art Direction and how designing for episodic TV differs from theatre with examples from her time on "The Americans," "The Jim Gaffigan Show," "Mysteries of Laura" and "Blindspot."

She's got great stories about blowing out windows with fire boxes, shooting scenes under the Astoria Pool, how to make Brooklyn look like 1980's Washington DC and how she helped transport Seaworld visitors to Antartica as part of the Art Direction team for the EMPIRE of the Penguin ride!

Listen to the episode here :

Melissa recently Art Directed Jesus Christ Superstar Live for NBC, DIFFICULT PEOPLE for Hulu, THE Jim Gaffigan SHOW for Comedy Central, THE MYSTERIES OF LAURA for NBC, The Americans for FX and multiple episodes of BLINDSPOT Season 3 for NBC.

She was one of the Art Directors on Antarctica, EMPIRE of the Penguin, a ride at Sea World in Orlando, Florida. She Assistant Art Directed Tell Me A Story, Blindspot, Homeland, Sneaky Pete, THE NORMAL HEART movie, and Katie Couric's Talk show.

Broadway credits include Scandalous, A Christmas Story, Baby It's You, Present Laughter (Assistant Set Designer) Bye Bye Birdie (Associate Set Designer). She has designed numerous productions at the Winnipesauke Playhouse in Meredith, New Hampshire. Melissa earned an MFA from the Conservatory of Theatre Arts and Film at SUNY Purchase, and a BFA from Syracuse University.

About 'in 1: the podcast' :

You know those conversations you have at the bar after a long day of tech?...The moments where you sit with your friends and colleagues and discuss what you love about being a designer, but also what drives you mad? Imagine getting to listen in on those conversations with some of the most fascinating, celebrated, and sought after theatrical designers working today. That is what in 1: the podcast strives to be. A long-form, uncensored, candid chat with designers of all walks of life talking about their lives in the theatre. No topic is off limits. From life on the road to life in a Broadway theatre. From trying to get noticed in New York to making a splash in regional theatre. You'll never know what to expect from each episode. You might learn about a designer's latest inspiration, or how they got started, their most embarrassing moment, or their favorite collaborator. Hosted by real life (we think) designer Cory Pattak, in 1: the podcast offers unprecedented access into the world of theatrical design, direct from the industry's most interesting movers and shakers. All the world's a stage, so draw back the curtain and come meet the magic MAKERS who bring those worlds to life.

