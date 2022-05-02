Desi Oakley's New Musical THE LIGHT EFFECT to Premiere With Erika Henningsen, Christiani Pitts & More

Desi Oakley (CHICAGO, WICKED, WAITRESS First National Tour) has created and composed a new, original musical that will debut, in concert form, at The Green Room 42 on Thursday, June 30, at 7pm. THE LIGHT EFFECT concert will star Erika Henningsen and Christiani Pitts, with more casting to be announced in the coming weeks.

THE LIGHT EFFECT is about a young woman in New York City whose life changes when she discovers that she has a superpower to see individuals who are silently experiencing suicidal ideation. In the process, she illuminates their unique worth by reminding them that they're enough.

The show will feature all original songs, composed by Oakley and supported by all-female orchestra The Broadway Sinfonietta. The show is directed by WILL NUNZIATA. A portion of the concert proceeds will go to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. A representative of the NYC Chapter of AFSP will be in attendance to give more resources and information about their work and the messaging of the show. Oakley created this show as someone who has been affected by suicide, to bring awareness and inspire hope.