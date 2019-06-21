Derek Klena, Stephanie Styles, and More Set to Present at The Jimmy Awards

The Jimmy Awards have announced the presenters for the 11th annual awards ceremony taking place on Monday, June 24that 7:30PM at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre. The six presenters will include Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Jimmy Awards alumni and current Broadway stars Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), RENEÉ RAPP (Mean Girls), Kyle Selig (Mean Girls), and Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me, Kate).

The two-hour talent showcase will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will be hosted by Tony Award winner Ben Platt.

This year's Jimmy Awards ceremony will be streamed live in its entirety on The Jimmy Awards Facebook and YouTube pages. The Livestream is brought to you by The Broadway League Foundation and 2017 Tony Award winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen. Apples and Oranges Arts is the livestream and video production partner. The official media partner is WABC-TV. The livestream will also include special content for those watching the ceremony online.

The Jimmy Award nominees prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members, plus other theatre professionals.

Student performers qualify for the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards ceremonies presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,700 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

Additionally, the INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD presented by WELLS FARGO will awarded to Matthew Hinson, Northwest School of the Arts in Charlotte, NC and Tasha Partee, Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere, NY in recognition of their encouragement and inspiration which helped their students win the coveted 2018 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Since the inception of the program, participating students have earned over $2,000,000 in university and conservatory scholarships. Several student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You