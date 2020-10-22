Derek DelGuadio's IN & OF ITSELF Will Premiere on Hulu in 2021

Straight from Off-Broadway!

Straight from Off-Broadway, "Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself" will premiere on Hulu on January 22, 2021.

Frank Oz directed the magic film, which explores themes of identity and illusion. According to Variety, it is intentionally described in a vague nature.

A modern allegory, In & Of Itself explores new ways of seeing the unseeable, as memories from yesterday, inexplicable events witnessed today and secrets imagined for tomorrow are blended together, creating a perpetual paradox of a show.

"One of the things I love about 'In & Of Itself' is that it can't be explained. It has to be seen. And now it can be - on Hulu," Oz said. "And I can't wait to hear people's reaction to it."

Stephen Colbert and his wife Evelyn McGee executive produce the film.

"Evie and I are honored to have helped Derek and Frank create this beautiful and mysterious film," Colbert said.

Watch a promo from opening night of the show here:

