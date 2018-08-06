Denis O'Hare to Exit Trump's America with Move to Paris

Denis O'Hare is a familiar face both on screen and on the stage and an admirable advocate for social justice and political change. Fed up with the failings of the US and hopeful for the safety of his family, the actor told NewNowNext.

"Because of November 8, 2016, we spent a sleepless night," he says, mentioning the discussion he had with his husband Hugo Redmond who urged a move abroad. The couple agreed they would give it a year, to which O'Hare says "Nothing has happened since then that has made us feel like we're making the wrong decision. Every single day has made us feel we're doing the right thing."

Concern for THE FAMILY in the social climate of the United States is what's truly driving the move. Redmond is black, as is their son Declan. O'Hare says he fears for the safety of his family, especially given the racially charged law enforcement incidents on the rise. "The police are going to look at you and judge you without knowing you. You're going to have an experience."

Denis O'Hare has appeared in such films as Milk (Critics' Choice Award for Best Acting Ensemble); Michael Clayton; 21 Grams; Garden State; Half Nelson; and Dallas Buyers Club. He won a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor for Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor for his role in Sweet Charity. His recent television appearances include American Horror Story, True Blood, and The Good Wife. He is the co-writer, with Lisa Peterson, and star of An Iliad, which was performed at the New York Theatre Workshop. His upcoming work includes THE NORMAL HEART on HBO, and the films The Pyramid and The Town That Dreaded Sundown.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski







