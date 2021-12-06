Deck the Halls, Table & Floors with 1-800-Flowers.com

As Stephen Sondheim wrote and Ethel Merman famously sang in the inaugural production of Gypsy: Everything's coming up roses. This Christmas season, 1-800-Flowers.com is making sure that's true, with gorgeous floral arrangements-and much more. These are some of the top picks of the wide selection offered by the Official Florist of BroadwayWorld.

Deck the Halls, Table & Floors

The yuletide version of a signature bestseller, Fields of EuropeÂ® Christmas captures the rustic beauty of the European countryside with fresh-picked red & white blooms hand-arranged in a glass vase tied with red ribbon. Or, bring joy to their world in merry, minty style with the Peppermint Joyâ„¢ Bouquet, a swirl of red and white blooms, fragrant evergreens, and snowy-tipped pinecones, plus a pair of candy canes tied with ribbon for a sweet finishing touch. You can send wonderful winter wishes with the Season's Wishesâ„¢ Bouquet, featuring snowy white blooms gathered with lush greenery, accents of blue, gray and glistening silver & gold... or the peaceful beauty of winter in the Lovely Lavender Medleyâ„¢ For Winter, a loosely gathered medley of soothing lavender & white blooms with cascading greenery all around.

Finally, if you are looking for those roses, you've got to see the Magnificent Roses. A gift of pure elegance, available exclusively from 1-800-Flowers.com, these genuine preserved flowers are selected for their size and perfection, then uniquely enhanced to maintain their exquisite beauty for up to a year. Artfully arranged in a hatbox-style container, each gathering arrives in a decorative gift box for an unforgettable presentation. Gypsy Lee herself would have loved them!

Plant Some Love on 'Em

A plant is the gift that keeps on blooming. The poinsettia is the signature plant of the season, of course. Delivered in a charming basket planter, this tried-and-true classic is a wonderful way to add warmth and charm to your home or theirs. Another wintertime favorite to delight the senses is the fragrant Winter White Gardenia, arriving in a snowflake-embossed planter with shimmering silver finishes, bringing beauty, elegance and extra sparkle this season.

He Sees You When You're Eating

Santa gets milk and cookies almost everywhere he goes. If you want to spice things up (for St. Nick or any other guests), you can put out some Peppermint Bark from Harry & David-a holiday tradition for many! But there's also Holiday Cheerâ„¢ Dipped Strawberries-the juiciest berries, dipped and drizzled in holiday style; the Holiday Gingerbread Mugâ„¢-starring a pineapple gingerbread man dipped, decorated, and surrounded by a mix of plump strawberries, melon & more in a microwave-safe mug; Homespun Holiday Artisan Iced Cookies-hand-decorated butter cookie cut-outs made from scratch in small batches, individually wrapped in a cello bag and tied with a matching ribbon; and the Merry & Bright Chocolate Box-nineteen milk, dark and white chocolate truffles in ten incredibly tempting flavors.

Whether you're the one entertaining this season or you're looking for a gift to thank your hosts, you'll find everything you need to get to the heart of the holidays at 1800flowers.com.