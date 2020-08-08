Debra Messing and Eric McCormack Will Moderate an Online Discussion and Fundraiser For Joe Biden

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Virtual Conversation will be about the value of women voters and leaders.

Debra Messing and Eric McCormack will moderate an upcoming online discussion and fundraiser for Joe Biden.

The Virtual Conversation will be about the value of women voters and leaders, and will take place on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 5pm PDT/8pm EST.

Taking part in the conversation will be Rep. Abby Finkenauer, Rep. Lucy McBath, and Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Video conferencing details will be sent to all confirmed participants 24-48 hours prior to the event. Reasonable accommodations, such as closed captioning, will be available at request after RSVP.

For more information, contact Hailey Sasse at hsasse@joebiden.com.

Learn more or purchase a ticket at https://secure.joebiden.com/a/0826-women-voters?attr=102742283.

