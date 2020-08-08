Debra Messing and Eric McCormack Will Moderate an Online Discussion and Fundraiser For Joe Biden
The Virtual Conversation will be about the value of women voters and leaders.
Debra Messing and Eric McCormack will moderate an upcoming online discussion and fundraiser for Joe Biden.
The Virtual Conversation will be about the value of women voters and leaders, and will take place on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 5pm PDT/8pm EST.
Taking part in the conversation will be Rep. Abby Finkenauer, Rep. Lucy McBath, and Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.
Video conferencing details will be sent to all confirmed participants 24-48 hours prior to the event. Reasonable accommodations, such as closed captioning, will be available at request after RSVP.
For more information, contact Hailey Sasse at hsasse@joebiden.com.
Learn more or purchase a ticket at https://secure.joebiden.com/a/0826-women-voters?attr=102742283.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' as Tribute to John Lewis
Jennifer Hudson was one of the stars who took part in CBSa??s John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero TV special, which aired on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET....
Check Out the Original Broadway Cast of HAMILTON's Latest Projects
What have the original cast members, ensemble members, swings, and standbys of Hamilton been up to lately? Check out their latest projects!...
Disney Employee Pulls the Curtain Back on What it is Like to Work at Disney World During the Pandemic
Rolling Stone has reported on a conversation they had with one Disney World employee, pulling the curtain back on issues of safety, whether social dis...
VIDEO: On This Day, August 6- HAMILTON Opens On Broadway!
On this day in 2015, Hamilton officially opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers theater!...
Zach Braff Shares Tattoo Tribute to His Friend, Nick Cordero
Zach Braff is remembering his friend, the late Nick Cordero, in a special way. Tattoo artist Doctor Woo shared a photo of his depiction of Nick in Bul...
Photo Flash: Berkshire Theatre Group's GODSPELL Takes Bows as First Equity-Approved Musical
The first musical in the United States to be approved by Actors' Equity Association has officially begun performances. Berkshire Theatre Group's Godsp...