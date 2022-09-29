Dawn Williams Boyd's Woe, is at The Gallery at Heimbold Visual Arts Center, Sarah Lawrence College, Bronxville, New York on view through December 4th, 2022.

Curated by Daniel Fuller, Dawn Williams Boyd: Woe was first presented at the Lupin Foundation Gallery at the Lamar Dodd School of Art at the University of Georgia, Athens, GA from August 26th, 2021 through November 19th, 2021. The exhibition subsequently traveled to the Everson Museum of Art, Syracuse, NY from January 29th, 2022 through April 10th, 2022. It is now on view at The Gallery at Heimbold Visual Arts Center, Sarah Lawrence College, Bronxville, NY through December 4th, 2022.





The current exhibition of Dawn Williams Boyd: Woe at Sarah Lawrence College is presented concurrently with The Tip of the Iceberg, Dawn Williams Boyd's inaugural exhibition at Fort Gansevoort, New York now on view through November 19th, 2022.





For more information, please contact Victor Lozano at victor@fortgansevoort.com.