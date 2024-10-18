David Iacono, Lois Smith, Avantika And More Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE 24 HOUR PLAYS has announced additional artists for The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway on Monday October 21, 2024 at 7pm at The Town Hall (123 W 43rd St, New York NY, 10036). The annual event features distinguished artists from the New York entertainment community coming together for one night only to create, rehearse, and perform six new plays.

Avantika (Mean Girls), Ignacio Diaz-Silverio (Primo), Henri Esteve ("Grown-ish"), Ari Graynor ("The Sopranos"), David Iacono ("The Summer I Turned Pretty") Margarita Levieva (Spread), Delaney Rowe (The Everything Pot), Sarah Steele ("The Good Fight"), Faith Salie (Approval Junkie), Lois Smith (The Uninvited), Peggy J. Scott ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") and Sarah Steele ("The Good Fight") join previously announced actors Brett Azur ("Young Rock"), Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play), Devon Bostick (Diary of a Wimpy Kid), David Burtka ("How I Met Your Mother"), Catherine Cohen ("Only Murders in the Building"), Dylan Gelula (Smile 2), Morgan Siobhan Green (Hadestown), Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade), Rachel Hilson ("Love, Victor"), David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer), Jamie Neumann ("The Deuce") , Larry Owens ("Abbott Elementary"), and Jen Tullock ("Severance").

Newly announced writers include Rachel Bonds (Jonah) and Douglas Lyons (Table 17), joining Mario Correa (N/A), Josh Koenigsberg (High Fidelity), Meredith Scardino ("Girls5eva") and Steve Yockey ("The Flight Attendant"). David Auburn (Proof) and Satya Bhabha ("Shameless") join previously announced directors Sherri Eden Barber (associate director, Hamilton), Will Frears (Misery), Victor Malana Maog (Her Portmanteau), and Pippin Parker (Betrayed).

The 24 Hour Plays has also announced special appearances by Colin Cosell (the voice of the New York Mets) and mentalist Vinny DePonto (Mindplay).

This year, The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway will honor the inaugural 2007 class of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals with The 24 Hour Plays Creative Community Award. The event co-chairs are 2007 alumni Sherri Eden Barber and Josh Koenigsberg. The full list of honorees is available here.

"Gathering as young peers for The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals in 2007 was a formative experience for us all, leading to lifelong friendships and continuing artistic collaboration," said Barber and Koenigsberg. "Since then, the members of our class have become artistic directors in theaters across the US and UK, starred in plays, television, movies, have had work produced all over the country and been nominated for Tonys, Emmys, Golden Globes, Drama Desks and once a Golden Basement Award from an old Edinburgh man who claimed to work for The Fringe. We're honored to be celebrated as a group and support The 24 Hour Plays in their ongoing important work of bringing the next generation of talented theater artists together."

Each production of The 24 Hour Plays kicks off the night before, when artists and production staff gather for a "meet and greet" to get acquainted and generate inspiration for the show. Writers create new short plays overnight, with actors and directors receiving their scripts early in the morning. After a whirlwind day of rehearsals, the curtain rises on six brand new plays performed for a spectacular one night only event.

Tickets for The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway begin at $50 and are available at 24hourplays.org/broadway-2024/. VIP packages including the cast and creative team afterparty are available.

ABOUT THE 24 HOUR PLAYS

The 24 Hour Plays (est. 1995, Mark Armstrong, artistic director; Madelyn Paquette, managing director) bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed, and performed in twenty-four hours. Through our radically present approach to theater, we make work that responds immediately to the world around us, builds communities and generates new artistic partnerships that extend throughout the arts and entertainment industry. Our events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals, as well as productions in Athens, Denver, Dublin, Finland, Florence, Germany, Little Rock, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Sacramento, San Francisco, Savannah and more. Beginning March 17, 2020, The 24 Hour Plays Viral Monologues series generated over 600 new free-to-view theater pieces, featuring over 1000 artists, viewed millions of times worldwide and archived in the Library of Congress.

Each summer, we bring together early-career actors, directors, playwrights, producers, composers, designers and stage managers for our annual free professional intensive culminating in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays in an Off-Broadway theater. The 24 Hour Plays Nationals have introduced audiences and collaborators to a new generation of artists changing the game in theater, television, and film. The 24 Hour Plays are an enduring New York City institution, while our licensed affiliates and partners produce The 24 Hour Plays and Musicals in theaters and schools worldwide, impacting everyone from celebrities to students and strengthening creative communities worldwide - one day at a time.