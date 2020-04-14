David Hyde Pierce, Tony Shalhoub And More To Perform In THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues will return with a fifth series of performances tonight on IGTV @24hourplays and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/. 24 actors have been paired with a bold group of theatre's top writers, who worked through the night to create unique pieces especially for their actors. From 6 PM until midnight, the new monologues will be published, one every 15 minutes.

This week's cast includes Madeline Brewer, Shannon DeVido, Alex Esola, Willa Fitzgerald, Joel Marsh Garland, Maya Hawke, Elizabeth Ho, Stephanie Hsu, Deirdre Lovejoy, Florencia Lozano, Tedra Millan, Alex Moffat, Javier Muñoz, Jaime Ray Newman, Larry Owens, Pedro Pascal, David Hyde Pierce, AnnaSophia Robb, Tony Shalhoub, Ryan Spahn, John Clarence Stewart, Jen Tullock, Grace Van Patten and Nat Wolff. Ngozi Anyanwu, David Auburn, Courtney Baron, Kristoffer Diaz, Lisa Sanaye Dring, Kenny Finkle, Daniel Goldfarb, Jacqueline Goldfinger, Dave Harris, Julia Jordan, Nadja Leonhard-Hooper, David Lindsay-Abaire, Omar Vélez Meléndez, Talene Monahon, Rob Neill, Ife Olujobi, Mac Rogers, Justin Sherin, Ruby Rae Spiegel, Caridad Svich, Korde Arrington Tuttle, Leah Nanako Winkler and Claire Zajdel will write the new pieces.

Last night at 6 PM, 20 actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 10 AM, are filming their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette. The artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays is Mark Armstrong.

Additionally, to celebrate the continued success of the Viral Monologues, The 24 Hour Plays has partnered with B-Unlimited to create a brand-new, limited-time-only line of T-shirts, hoodies and beanies. Fans who wish to support The 24 Hour Plays during the COVID-19 shutdown can purchase apparel at https://24hourplays.com/merch. In keeping with the time-limited spirit of the organization, the merchandise is only available until Thursday, April 16th.

As previously announced, Methuen Drama, one of the oldest and most well known play and performing arts publishers, will publish The 24 Hour Plays Book of Viral Monologues in print and digital form. Howard Sherman, who inspired The 24 Hour Plays to develop The Viral Monologues, will serve as the editor.

The 24 Hour Plays are known for their work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater. Past participants including Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Billy Crudup, David Cross, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Shannon, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silverman, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Watts and more!

More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.





