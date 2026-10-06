David Finck Quintet to Perform at Birdland Jazz Club
The ensemble features vibraphonist Joe Locke, saxophonist Sam Dillon, pianist Tedd Firth, and Grammy-winning drummer Dennis Mackrel.
Bassist David Finck will bring his quintet to Birdland Jazz Club on Monday, November 30 at 7 p.m.
For the engagement, Finck will be joined by vibraphonist Joe Locke, tenor saxophonist Sam Dillon, pianist and arranger Tedd Firth and Grammy Award-winning drummer Dennis Mackrel.
Finck's playing can be heard on more than 250 recordings, including multi-platinum, Gold and Grammy Award-winning releases. He has worked with André Previn, Hank Jones, Kenny Rankin, Steve Kuhn and Slide Hampton, and has also recorded with George Michael, Joe Locke, Rob Mathes, Tedd Firth, Philippe Saisse, Chuck Loeb, Tony Bennett, Gladys Knight, Rod Stewart, Natalie Cole and Rosemary Clooney.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...