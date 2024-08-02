David Byrne To Present AMAZING HUMANS DOING AMAZING THINGS! Variety Show At NYC Town Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of the 5th anniversary of Reasons to be Cheerful (RTBC), David Byrne's solutions-based nonprofit magazine, the multi-disciplinary artist will host “ Amazing Humans Doing Amazing Things, a one-night-only raucous and inspiring variety show at Town Hall on October 8th at 8 pm!

The night promises to be celebratory, zany, and propelled by the amazingness of humans and the beautiful ways we connect with each other. Proceeds support Reasons to be Cheerful, a project of Byrne's nonprofit, Arbutus. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

“Amazing Humans Doing Amazing Things” will be emceed by David Byrne and feature an eclectic lineup with performances from singer-songwriter Thao (Nguyen), multi-hyphenate comedian Fred Armisen, NYC's non-male Brazilian-American style drumline Fogo Azul, comedian and ventriloquist Nina Conti, the spicy puppet cabaret of Epidermis Circus, Belgian-Egyptian musician Tamino, performance artist Ellie Steingraeber, and female-led band Brass Queens. Additional spectacular acts will be announced in the coming weeks. Jenny Koons (Oedipus Deaf West, Blue Man Group National Tour) is directing, Stephanie Johnson is producing and Emily Simoness (Founding Executive Director SPACE on Ryder Farm) is executive producing. Artist assets available HERE.

Byrne says, “Variety shows were a big deal when I was young. It's a format you don't see as much of these days. So we thought, why not bring it back? We looked for acts that could capture that sense of zany, anything-could-happen artistry. Reasons to be Cheerful inspires people by unearthing unexpected gems, and this show will embody that same spirit of gleeful surprise."

Tickets will go live on Friday August 2nd at 12PM ET. Ticket prices range from $65 to $85 and can be purchased HERE. All guests will receive a magazine commemorating 5 years of RTBC. $750 VIP-level ticket holders and sponsors are invited to a private reception.