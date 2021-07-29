Daveed Diggs Will Appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Next Week

Hamilton star Daveed Diggs will appear on talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan next Thursday, August 5th to discuss his new TV series, Blindspotting!

Diggs is best known for his unforgettable performance as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the smash hit Hamilton for which he won a Tony Award.

Other theatre credits include Word Becomes Flesh, In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, and Mirrors in Every Corner. TV credits include Snowpiercer, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Black-ish, Central Park, Bob's Burgers. Film credits include Wonder, Ferdinand, Blindspotting, and Soul.

Diggs is currently set to voice Sebastian in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

See the full list of next week's guests below.

Live with Kelly and Ryan - Week of August 2nd

Monday, Aug. 2 - Katie Lowes joins Ryan as co-host for the week, and actor Idris Elba stops by. Actor Josh Peck talks about the new Disney+ series "Turner & Hooch," and automobile expert ALAN TAYLOR previews some amazing cars that will be featured in the New York International Auto Show.

Tuesday, Aug. 3 - Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt chats with Ryan and Katie about his role in the new series "Mr. Corman." Also, "DR. PIMPLE POPPER" DR. Sandra Lee is live in-studio to discuss the new season of her hit show, and singer ANDY GRAMMER performs his new single "Lease on Life."

Wednesday, Aug. 4 - Ryan and Katie interview superstar Ryan Reynolds about the new movie "Free Guy." Additionally, singer Sean Kingston performs his new single "Love is Wonderful" live in-studio.

Thursday, Aug. 5 - Ryan and Katie chat with actor Daveed Diggs about his new TV series "Blindspotting," and lifestyle expert MONICA MANGIN is back with more bargains. Plus, the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS COMPETITION CHAMPION Martha King will be live in-studio.

Friday, Aug. 6 - Country superstar Luke Bryan talks with Ryan and Katie about his new docuseries, "My Dirt Road Diary." The WORLD SIGN SPINNING CHAMPION JACOB MITCHELL will show off his impressive skills, and another fabulous chef will showcase a tasty recipe as part of "Live's Hometown Chefs: Summer Cooking" series.