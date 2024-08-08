Daveed Diggs Executive Producing New Docuseries About High Schoolers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to Deadline, Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs is executive producing a new KQED documentary series centering on Bay Area high schoolers during the 2020-2021 school year.

The Class seeks to shed light on six students from Deer Valley High School as they worked hard to push through the COVID-19 pandemic. With the pandemic requiring schools to implement distance learning, high school students had to navigate a new and unprecedented way of engaging with their education.

“High school has always been a challenging time, but in the age of COVID it took an extra dose of courage and perseverance to succeed. As an Oakland native and a fierce advocate for expanding opportunities in education, I am proud to be a part of The Class which highlights the stories of six incredible Bay Area teens as they fight to achieve their dreams," Diggs said.

The six-part series, directed Jaye and Adam Fenderson, aims “to reflect on the educational inequalities resulting from distance learning, the mental health crises facing students, and a hopeful path forward to create opportunity for the pandemic generation.”

The Class will air in Spring 2025. Read the full story at Deadline.

About Daveed Diggs

Diggs is the vocalist of the experimental hip hop group Clipping, and in 2015, he originated the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the musical Hamilton, for which he won a 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical. Along with the main cast of Hamilton, he was awarded a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in the same year.

Since leaving Hamilton, he played a recurring role in the television series Black-ish (2016–2018) and co-starred in the films Wonder (2017), Velvet Buzzsaw (2019) and The Little Mermaid (2023). Diggs also wrote, produced, and starred in the 2018 film Blindspotting, which earned him a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead; he acted as creator, writer, and executive producer on the 2021 spin-off sequel television series of the same name, in which he also reprised his role as a guest. As of 2020, he stars in the television adaptation of Snowpiercer. In 2021, he received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in the Disney+ live stage recording of Hamilton which was released in 2020. He recently lent his voice to the live-action Disney film The Little Mermaid, playing Sebastian.