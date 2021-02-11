Dave Grohl, Noelle Scaggs, Quincy Jones & More Join NIVA Advisory Board

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) announces the creation of its Advisory Board, whose members will serve as critical community and industry champions. From voices who top the charts to those at the top of their industries, the advisory board will further assist both NIVA and the National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF) with their respective missions, preserving and nurturing the ecosystem of independent live venues and promoters throughout the United States. Advisory board members will share their diverse knowledge and professional expertise in streaming, ticketing, management and more to help NIVA and its members navigate through the remainder of this pandemic and rebuild the live entertainment ecosystem in a transparent, diverse, and inclusive way.

"NIVA may have been founded amidst dire circumstances, but the future of the live industry and the people who inhabit it have always been top of mind. Officially expanding our coalition to include partners new and old, allows us to innately incorporate those who have stood by our side from the very beginning, like Boris Patronoff from See Tickets, and new voices that will help guide the future," said NIVA Executive Director and Managing Partner of Marauder.

"When the pandemic first hit it was clear the independent live music community would need to come together and rally for relief. Doing just that, a dedicated group of promoters set out to form NIVA and we proudly stepped up to support them. The accomplishments to date have been remarkable and I'm thrilled to serve what I believe will be an important organization for years to come," said Boris Patronoff, Chair of the NIVA Advisory Board and CEO of See Tickets - North America.

The National Independent Venue Association is also pleased to announce the recent addition of Andre Perry (The Englert Theatre, Mission Creek Festival), Amy Madrigali (Troubadour), Audrey Fix Schaefer (I.M.P./9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre, The Anthem, Merriweather Post Pavilion), and Grace Blake (Iridium) to its organizational board, joining the ranks beside founding Board President Dayna Frank (First Avenue), Board Vice President Stephen Chilton (Rebel Lounge/Psyko Steve Presents), Board Vice President Justin Kantor ((le) poisson rouge), Board Secretary Hal Real (World Café Live), Board Treasurer Stephen Sternschein (Heard Presents), and Executive Director Rev. Moose (Marauder).

Formed at the onset of the COVID-19 shutdown, National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), now represents more than 3,000 members in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. NIVA created and led the #SaveOurStages campaign, resulting in landmark legislation establishing the "Shuttered Venue Operators" Grant program to be administered by the Small Business Administration. NIVA's mission is to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live venues, promoters and festivals throughout the United States. The National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF) was founded to further this mission by also seeking to support a transparent, competitive marketplace serving a diverse and inclusive community of artists, fans, and industry workers.