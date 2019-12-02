Daryl Roth, Jodi Picoult and Steve Kluger are Coming to 92Y

How does a musical based on a book go from a dream to reality? 92Y presents Tony Award-winning producer Daryl Roth, and authors Jodi Picoult and Steve Kluger in an illuminating panel moderated by Gordon Cox.



They'll discuss the transformation of Jodi Picoult's novel to Between the Lines (opening Off-Broadway in April 2020) and Steve Kluger's coming-of-age novel Last Days of Summer (whose musical adaptation recently finished its sold-out run at George Street Playhouse). The event also includes pivotal moments from each musical with performances (cast TBA).



Daryl Roth



Daryl Roth holds the singular distinction of producing 7 Pulitzer Prize-winning plays: Anna in the Tropics; August: Osage County (2008 Tony); Clybourne Park (2012 Tony); How I Learned to Drive; Proof (2001 Tony); Edward Albee's Three Tall Women; and Wit. The proud recipient of 12 Tony Awards and London's Olivier Award, her over 120 award winning productions include: Kinky Boots, 6 years on Broadway and around the globe (London, Toronto, Australia, Korea, Japan, Germany); Angels in America (2018 Tony); Caroline, or Change; Fleabag; Gloria: A Life ; Edward Albee's The Goat or Who is Sylvia (2002 Tony); Indecent; It Shoulda Been You; Love, Loss, and What I Wore; The Normal Heart (2011 Tony); The Tale of the Allergist's Wife; and War Horse (2011 Tony). Honored to have been inducted into the 2017 Theatre Hall of Fame, she is a Trustee of Lincoln Center Theater, the New York City Police Foundation, and the Kennedy Center, and was named to Crain's 2019 "50 Most Powerful Women in New York." www.DarylRothProductions.com.



Jodi Picoult



Jodi Picoult has written 25 novels, with 15 million copies sold worldwide. Her last eleven books debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list, including the recent A Spark of Light. Five novels were made into movies and Between the Lines (co-written with daughter Samantha van Leer) was adapted as a musical. She has been awarded the New England Bookseller Award for Fiction, the Alex Award from YALSA, the NH Literary Award for Outstanding Literary Merit, and the Sarah Josepha Hale Award. She is also the co-librettist for The Book Thief musical, which debuts in the UK in 2021. She lives in New Hampshire with her husband.



Steve Kluger



Steve Kluger is the author of the novels Changing Pitches, Last Days of Summer, Almost Like Being in Love, and My Most Excellent Year; the non-fiction history Yank: World War II From The Guys Who Brought You Victory; and the plays Bullpen, Café '50s, Pilots of the Purple Twilight, and After Dark. Despite the fact that his first spoken words were actually stolen from The Pajama Game and that his youth was defined entirely by The Music Man, Flower Drum Song, Gypsy, and Wildcat, Last Days of Summer is his first musical. He lives in Brookline, Massachusetts.



Gordon Cox



Gordon Cox is a journalist and podcaster who's written about the theater business for 20 years, covering everything from Hugh Jackman to Hamilton, union strikes to Tony Awards. He is currently the contributing theater editor at Variety and the host of Variety's Stagecraft podcast. Before joining Variety in 2005, he was a theater critic, columnist, and reporter at Newsday for five years, and has also worked at non-profit performing arts institutions including Brooklyn Academy of Music and American Conservatory Theatre. His writing has appeared in American Theatre, Broadway News , and Broadway Direct, among other publications.





