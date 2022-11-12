Darren Criss to Join HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH 24th Anniversary Parking Lot Tour in Los Angeles This Sunday

According to a post on Stephen Trask's Instagram stories, Darren Criss will be joining the Hedwig and the Angry Inch 24th Anniversary Parking Lot tour on Sunday, November 13 at Vulture Festival in Los Angeles. The performance will take place at The Hollywood Roosevelt (7000 Hollywood Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90028). Tickets are available at the link below.

Criss played Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway in 2015 and headlined the national tour in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The event description states, "It's been more than two decades since Hedwig and the Angry Inch came into the world: a work that went on to become a Broadway show, a major motion picture, and a worldwide phenomenon. Now, composer Stephen Trask, musical director Justin Craig, and the great Lena Hall will join us for an evening of storytelling and song to celebrate Hedwig's 24th anniversary (which is cooler than a 25th anniversary because it's an even number, thank you). So pull your wig down from the shelf and get your tickets..."

See a video of Stephen Trask, Lena Hall, and Darren Criss performing songs from Hedwig and the Angry Inch below!

Darren Criss is an actor, singer, songwriter, and producer. He won an Emmy for his work on the drama series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Criss is best known for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on the FOX musical comedy-drama series Glee. As the lead vocalist of Glee's Dalton Academy Warblers, Criss' first number, a cover version of "Teenage Dream", became the fastest-selling GLEE single, reached number eight on the Billboard Hot 100, and was certified gold in the US. The Warblers have sold over 1.3 million tracks, and the soundtrack album, Glee: The Music Presents the Warblers, peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200. He was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2015 for writing the song "This Time" for the GLEE finale. He is also a co-founder of Elsie Fest, a music festival that features Broadway and pop music acts.



Criss made his Broadway debut, replacing Daniel Radcliffe in the role of J. Pierrepont Finch in the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Criss later took on the role of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and headlined the national tour in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

For tickets, click the link below.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride