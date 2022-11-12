Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Darren Criss to Join HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH 24th Anniversary Parking Lot Tour in Los Angeles This Sunday

Darren Criss to Join HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH 24th Anniversary Parking Lot Tour in Los Angeles This Sunday

Criss played Hedwig on Broadway in 2015.

Nov. 12, 2022  

According to a post on Stephen Trask's Instagram stories, Darren Criss will be joining the Hedwig and the Angry Inch 24th Anniversary Parking Lot tour on Sunday, November 13 at Vulture Festival in Los Angeles. The performance will take place at The Hollywood Roosevelt (7000 Hollywood Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90028). Tickets are available at the link below.

Criss played Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway in 2015 and headlined the national tour in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The event description states, "It's been more than two decades since Hedwig and the Angry Inch came into the world: a work that went on to become a Broadway show, a major motion picture, and a worldwide phenomenon. Now, composer Stephen Trask, musical director Justin Craig, and the great Lena Hall will join us for an evening of storytelling and song to celebrate Hedwig's 24th anniversary (which is cooler than a 25th anniversary because it's an even number, thank you). So pull your wig down from the shelf and get your tickets..."

See a video of Stephen Trask, Lena Hall, and Darren Criss performing songs from Hedwig and the Angry Inch below!

Darren Criss is an actor, singer, songwriter, and producer. He won an Emmy for his work on the drama series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Criss is best known for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on the FOX musical comedy-drama series Glee. As the lead vocalist of Glee's Dalton Academy Warblers, Criss' first number, a cover version of "Teenage Dream", became the fastest-selling GLEE single, reached number eight on the Billboard Hot 100, and was certified gold in the US. The Warblers have sold over 1.3 million tracks, and the soundtrack album, Glee: The Music Presents the Warblers, peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200. He was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2015 for writing the song "This Time" for the GLEE finale. He is also a co-founder of Elsie Fest, a music festival that features Broadway and pop music acts.

Criss made his Broadway debut, replacing Daniel Radcliffe in the role of J. Pierrepont Finch in the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Criss later took on the role of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and headlined the national tour in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

For tickets, click the link below.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride




Related Stories
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet at Kimberly Akimbo! Kimberly Akimbo celebrated its opening night at the Booth Theatre last night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big celebration of this great musical adventure!
Video: First Look at James Lapines New Documentary Photo
Video: First Look at James Lapine's New Documentary
The renowned playwright and director James Lapine casually meets the 86-year old Rose Styron - poet, journalist, human rights activist and widow of the famed author William Styron - and is promptly invited to lunch. Expecting a couple of great stories, he brings along his camera. Watch a first look video clip of the new documentary now!
Interview: Ben Platt & Kristen Bell on Working Together In New Film Photo
Interview: Ben Platt & Kristen Bell on Working Together In New Film
Ben Platt and Kristen Bell are teaming up in the new Prime Video original film, The People We Hate At the Wedding. BroadwayWorld caught up with Platt and Bell ahead of the film's premiere to discuss working on the film, what their go-to song to sing at a wedding would be, and more. Watch the new video interview now!
Photos & Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Visits New Billboard Photo
Photos & Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Visits New Billboard
See photos and watch video of cast members from Broadway's Take Me Out taking a field trip to Times Square to see their brand new billboard! 

More Hot Stories For You


Photos & Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Visits New Billboard in Times SquarePhotos & Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Visits New Billboard in Times Square
November 11, 2022

See photos and watch video of cast members from Broadway's Take Me Out taking a field trip to Times Square to see their brand new billboard! 
OHIO STATE MURDERS Launches Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush TicketsOHIO STATE MURDERS Launches Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush Tickets
November 11, 2022

Preview performances for playwright Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders begin Friday, November 11 on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available via digital lottery.
Photos: First Look at Isaac Mizrahi as 'Amos Hart' in CHICAGOPhotos: First Look at Isaac Mizrahi as 'Amos Hart' in CHICAGO
November 11, 2022

See photos of Isaac Mizrahi as Amos Hart in Chicago on Broadway! Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.
New Tour of MAMMA MIA! To Hit The Road In 2023New Tour of MAMMA MIA! To Hit The Road In 2023
November 11, 2022

According to an Equity casting notice, a new national tour of the hit musical, Mamma Mia!, will hit the road in 2023.
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Star Victoria Clark Sings Maury Yeston's DECEMBER SONGS FOR VOICE AND ORCHESTRA Out TodayKIMBERLY AKIMBO Star Victoria Clark Sings Maury Yeston's DECEMBER SONGS FOR VOICE AND ORCHESTRA Out Today
November 11, 2022

PS CLASSICS, the label dedicated to the heritage of Broadway and American popular song, has released the second solo album by Victoria Clark, the Tony Award-winning actress who opened last night on Broadway in the acclaimed new musical Kimberly Akimbo.