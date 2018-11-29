Darren Criss Named One of Entertainment Weekly's Entertainers of the Year

Nov. 29, 2018  

Stage and screen star Darren Criss has had one hell of a year, and the world has taken notice! Entertainment Weekly just named him one of their Entertainers of the Year.

Of his Emmy-winning role in The Assasination of Gianni Versace, Criss told EW: "The people involved, the story they've talked about, the questions it raised, the complexity of the character - everything that was on the menu was almost unfathomably awesome to me. It's so heartening to know that my pride and excitement and enthusiasm for this project is felt by other people."

Criss is best known for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on the FOX musical comedy-drama series Glee. As the lead vocalist of Glee's Dalton Academy Warblers, Criss' first number, a cover version of "Teenage Dream", became the fastest-selling GLEE single, reached number eight on the Billboard Hot 100, and was certified gold in the US. The Warblers have sold over 1.3 million tracks, and the soundtrack album, Glee: The Music Presents the Warblers (2011), peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200. He was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2015 for writing the song "This Time" for the GLEE finale.

