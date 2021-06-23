Darren Criss' Elsie Fest Will Return This Summer as a Part of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

When we go this August, we're going like Elsie! Elsie Fest, Broadway's outdoor music festival, will be back on August 29 at the 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. Now in its 6th year, the event was founded by Darren Criss and celebrates stars and songs from the stage and screen.



"We are thrilled to bring BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival back to Prospect Park this summer, " said Kristina Newman-Scott, President of BRIC. "Our benefit concerts allow us to keep our beloved festival alive and thriving, bringing our diverse community together with artists from around the world and around the block. Join us for three incredible nights with The Roots, Wizkid and Elsie Fest. I can't wait!"

Elsie Fest 2021



Save The Date: Sunday, August 29 @ Bric Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at The Prospect Park Bandshell



Elsie Fest is Broadway's outdoor music festival featuring stars and songs of the stage and screen. Enjoy a glass of wine and singalong with your favorite performers as pop stars sing their favorite showtunes, and Broadway stars sing their favorite pop songs.

Some of our past performers have included Lea Michele (Glee, Spring Awakening) Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, Across The Universe), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Smash), Aaron Tveit (Grease: Live, Next To Normal), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Megan Hilty (Smash, Wicked), Pasek and Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land) , Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years), Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Les Miserables) Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things, Les Miserables) Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things, The Lion King), Laura Osnes (Bandstand, Cinderella) Todrick Hall (Kinky Boots), Julie James (Sirius XM), and Seth Rudetsky (Sirius XM). Past festivals have been held at Central Park SummerStage, Pier 97, and the Ford Amphitheater on Coney Island.