Mar. 1, 2018  

Danny Boyle Signs On to Direct Upcoming UK Movie Musical

The Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye has reported that director Danny Boyle has signed on to direct an upcoming contemporary movie musical.

The film, unofficially titled "All You Need Is Love" centers on the life of a struggling UK musician. Richard Curtis will be writing the screenplay.

Actor Himesh J. Patel, best know for his work on the BBC series, Eastenders, has already been cast in the film.

The film is currently in pre-production at Working Title and Universal Pictures and is expected to begin shooting in the UK this summer.


