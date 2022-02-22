Daniil Simkin and Daniel Camargo to Join American Ballet Theatre for 2022 Season

Daniil Simkin, a Principal Dancer with American Ballet Theatre from 2012 to 2020, will return to ABT as a Guest Artist for select performances during the Company's touring engagements and 2022 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House, it was announced today by Artistic Director Kevin Mckenzie.

Simkin will dance the role of Basilio in Don Quixote at the Metropolitan Opera House, opposite ABT Principal Dancer Isabella Boylston as Kitri, at the matinee on Wednesday, June 15 and the evening of Saturday, June 18. He will also dance the role of Basilio with ABT at the Virginia Arts Festival in Norfolk, Virginia at the matinee on Sunday, March 27 and at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on the evening of Thursday, March 31.

Daniel Camargo, a former principal dancer with the Stuttgart Ballet and Dutch National Ballet, will dance the role of Prince Siegfried in Swan Lake opposite Boylston as Odette-Odile on the evening of Tuesday, June 28 and at the matinee on Saturday, July 2 at the Metropolitan Opera House. He will also perform the title role in Romeo and Juliet alongside Boylston on the evening of Wednesday, July 13. The performances mark Camargo's first appearances with American Ballet Theatre.

Daniil Simkin first joined American Ballet Theatre as a Soloist in October 2008 and was promoted to Principal Dancer in November 2012. With ABT, he has danced most major classical and neoclassical roles in the Company's repertoire. Currently, he is a principal dancer with Staatsballett Berlin. He has performed worldwide over the course of his professional career, including in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and the Middle East. His awards include the Senior Gold Medal at the USA International Ballet Competition in 2006 and the Grand Prix at the International Ballet Competition in Helsinki in 2005, among others. Simkin is also a producer focused on productions that evolve classical dance onto digital platforms using technology, new approaches, and venues that actively engage the audience in immersive and interactive ways. He has established Studio Simkin to work in partnership with artistic talent and institutions. His works to date include INTENSIO presented by The Joyce Theater and Jacob's Pillow in 2015, Falls the Shadow at the Guggenheim Museum in 2017, and Diorama with Staatsballett in 2020. His next work is an immersive dance experience with Martha Graham Dance Company and the choreographer Hofesh Shechter to premiere at New York City Center in April 2022.

Born in Sorocaba, Brazil, Daniel Camargo joined the John Cranko School in Stuttgart, Germany. After graduating in 2009, he joined the Stuttgart Ballet as a member of the corps de ballet and was promoted to soloist in 2012. He was appointed principal dancer with that company in 2013. In 2016, Camargo joined Dutch National Ballet as a principal dancer. In 2011, he received the Audience Choice Award at The Erik Bruhn Prize competition, and in 2017, he was awarded the Premio Positano in Italy. He was also nominated for the Benois de la Danse in 2018 and 2019. He has performed with several international ballet companies, including the Stuttgart Ballet, The Australian Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, Opera di Roma, the Czech National Ballet, the Finnish National Ballet, Hong Kong Ballet, The Tokyo Ballet, The Kremlin Ballet, the Mariinsky Theatre, and The Royal Ballet.

Subscriptions for American Ballet Theatre's 2022 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House are available by phone at 212-362-6000, or online at ABT's website, www.abt.org.