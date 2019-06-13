Daniel Radcliffe to Star in UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT Interactive Special

Daniel Radcliffe (Miracle Workers, Swiss Army Man, Harry Potter films) is set to star in the "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" interactive special.

In the interactive special, Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And the viewer gets to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend's (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots?

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" stars Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane.

Created and executive produced by Tina Fey (Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock) and Robert Carlock (Saturday Night Live, Friends, 30 Rock), UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT has earned 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series for each of its seasons. In addition to Fey and Carlock, Jeff Richmond (30 Rock), Sam Means (The Daily Show, 30 Rock), Meredith Scardino (30 Rock) and David Miner (30 Rock, Master of None, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) also serve as executive producers. UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT is a production of Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., Bevel Gears, and 3 Arts Entertainment for Netflix.

The special is coming to Netflix in 2020.





