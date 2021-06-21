Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company Launches Educational Digital Platform with Premieres of a Series of New Dance Films

New York-based nonprofit performing and teaching organization Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company presents Dance With Us, an educational digital platform centered around the premiere of a series of new dance films.

The resource launches from June 25-27, 2021 at 7pm ET with the premieres of the films and the reveal of the platform, a website whose URL will go live at this moment. The same program will be repeated on the three successive evenings, with a special guest host each night.

The evenings will be hosted by emcee Daniel Gwirtzman with special guests Dante Puleio, Artistic Director of the Limón Dance Company on June 25; Tiffany Rea-Fisher, Artistic Director, Elisa Monte Dance on June 26; Seán Curran,Artistic Director, Seán Curran Company on June 27, and Michael Novak, Artistic Director, Paul Taylor Dance Company, who will appear all three nights virtually with a special message.

The kickoff events include an exclusive guided tour of the website, a screening of several short films, the World Premieres of Willow and Dollhouse, and previews of six new dance films that will launch monthly through the end of 2021. The events are free with advance registration requested here.

Donations are accepted via the Company's PayPal Giving Fund, where 100% of contributions go to the nonprofit. Mixing discussions, dancing, and conversations, the interactive premiere promises to be highly accessible, entertaining, and educational. Watch the trailer!

This multi-faceted project explains ways to view and speak about dance. Utilizing performance and studio footage, the resource demystifies concert dance by teaching fundamental concepts of the art form.

This digital resource will be distributed widely and freely, contributing to the Open Educational Resources movement (OER), a commitment to equity, inclusion, and accessibility. The resource will be available to anyone regardless of geographic location. Multiple partnerships will ensure the impact on students, professionals, and the general viewership.

The Company will also provide the resource to channels, institutional libraries, public and private schools (K-12, Higher Education), and culturally based organizations.