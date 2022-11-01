Dance Through November With These Fred Astaire Favorites on BroadwayHD

For the month of November, six classic movie musicals starring Fred Astaire will be available to stream on BroadwayHD in the US and Canada. Don't miss out on the opportunity to savor this legendary star's most memorable film performances!

1. Finian's Rainbow

An Irishman named Finian McLonergan (Fred Astaire) journeys across the sea with his daughter (Petula Clark) and a stolen pot of gold, swindled from a leprechaun, intending to bury it in a magic plot of soil where his wealth will supposedly multiply. Fred Astaire headlines an all-star cast in this Academy Award-nominated adaptation of the famous Broadway musical.

2. The Band Wagon

Egos clash between a movie actor, his ballerina co-star, and their effete director, causing their show to bomb in out-of-town tryouts. The initial failure convinces the stars to work together - but can they turn their show into a Broadway hit? Fred Astaire and Cyd Charisse headline this musical comedy about a Hollywood star's return to the theater and the unexpected love he finds along the way.

3. The Gay Divorcee

Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers sing, dance and find romance in one of their greatest films. While returning home from a job in Paris, American dancer Guy Holden (Astaire) is swept into a whirlwind romance with Mimi Glossop (Rogers), who thinks he is the co-respondent her lawyer has hired to hasten her divorce. Features "The Continental," which won the first Academy Award for Best Original Song.

4. Shall We Dance

A ballet dancer and a showgirl fake their marriage for publicity purposes before falling in love for real in this delightful musical comedy starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. Among the well-known songs in George and Ira Gershwin's score are "Slap That Bass," "They Can't Take That Away From Me," "They All Laughed," and "Let's Call The Whole Thing Off."

5. Top Hat

Vacationing in London, Dale (Ginger Rogers) is awakened by Jerry (Fred Astaire) working out a tap dance routine in the hotel room above hers. Although they feel an instant attraction, Dale thinks that Jerry is married to her friend Madge. When Jerry pursues Dale romantically, she is shocked - believing him a cad. Can the pair resolve their misunderstandings before Dale decides to move on?

6. The Barkleys of Broadway

The Barkleys of Broadway is the last film that Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers made together, and their only film together in color. Astaire and Rogers play a pair of married musical comedy stars at the apex of their careers, until an unexpected opportunity threatens to tear them apart. The film features music by George Gerswhin, Harry Warren, and lyrics by Ira Gerswhin.