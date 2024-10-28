Dance Theatre Of Harlem To Remount Iconic FIREBIRD For 2026 World Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dance Theatre of Harlem has announced the highly anticipated remounting of one of its most signature ballets, Firebird.

First premiered in 1982, this iconic production will make its grand return with special limited engagements throughout 2026. The beloved ballet, originally choreographed by John Taras, with original vibrant costumes and set designs by the Geoffrey Holder, will once again captivate audiences with its enchanting storytelling, lush Caribbean-inspired setting, and unforgettable performances. World tour dates will be announced soon.

A reimagining of the classic Russian folk tale about love and liberation, Firebird transports audiences to a magical world where the heroic Firebird helps a young couple triumph over evil. Set to Igor Stravinsky's renowned Firebird Suite, John Taras' dynamic choreography is brought to life by Geoffrey Holder's stunning designs, evoking orchid-filled jungles and dazzling, fantastical costumes. These vibrant visuals enhance the enchanting tale, creating an immersive experience of color, movement, and emotion. The production, a hallmark of Dance Theatre of Harlem's artistic legacy, fuses classical ballet with bold cultural vibrancy, offering a celebration of movement, music, and imagination.

This remounting of Firebird is under the supervision of Leo Holder, son of the late Geoffrey Holder, with assistance from Clifton Taylor for lighting and Don Padgett for scenic design. Reconstructed in close collaboration with the Holder Estate, the production meticulously preserves the original magic and integrity of the 1982 ballet, ensuring that its splendor and artistry captivate new generations of audiences.

“This ballet holds a special place in our hearts at Dance Theatre of Harlem,” said DTH Artistic Director Robert Garland. “It not only showcases the extraordinary talents of John Taras and Geoffrey Holder, but also reflects our mission to celebrate diverse narratives and bring timeless stories to life. We are thrilled to share this masterpiece with the world once again.”

About the Artists

A celebrated New York-born choreographer, John Taras studied ballet under Michel Fokine and trained at the School of American Ballet. His impressive career includes working with the New York City Ballet under George Balanchine, where he served as Ballet Master and choreographer. He also held prestigious roles as Ballet Master at the Paris Opera Ballet and Artistic Director of the Deutsche Oper Ballet in Berlin.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Geoffrey Holder was a multi-talented artist whose work spanned dance, theater, film, and design. He was an acclaimed actor, Tony Award-winning director, choreographer, and a legend in the dance world. His artistic achievements include designing the fantastical costumes and sets for Firebird, which earned widespread praise for their brilliance and imagination. In addition to his work with Firebird, Holder is the choreographer for Dance Theatre of Harlem's Dougla (1974). Holder's work continues to inspire, and his influence on the world of dance and design is undeniable.

About Dance Theatre of Harlem

Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution of unparalleled global acclaim, encompassing a world class company, a professional studio school, a leading arts education program - Dancing Through Barriers, and community engagement activities. Each component of Dance Theatre of Harlem carries a solid commitment towards enriching the lives of young people and adults around the world through the arts. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem was considered “one of ballet's most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times, 1971). Shortly after the assassination of The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Mitchell was inspired to start a school that would offer children — especially those in Harlem, the community in which he was born — the opportunity to learn about dance and the allied arts. Now in its 56th year, Dance Theatre of Harlem has grown into a multi-cultural dance institution with an extraordinary legacy of providing opportunities for creative expression and artistic excellence that continues to set standards in the performing arts.

Firebird is a timeless celebration of magic, love, and liberation. As Dance Theatre of Harlem brings this treasured production back to the stage, audiences around the world will be reminded of the enduring power of ballet to transform and inspire.