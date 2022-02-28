Dance Differently Workshops Announced

The Equus Projects are hiring Male and Female dancers for upcoming performances and projects for Spring/Summer 2022. All dancers are welcome to apply. Please note that their work is in collaboration with Equines and experience working with horses is preferred. The best way to familiarize with JoAnna's work is to participate in some of their virtual workshops.

Workshop Title: Dance Differently - A Virtual Workshop for Advanced Movers and Creators.

When: Thursdays ~ 4:30-6:40pm (EST)

Remaining workshops, Thursdays March 3rd - April 17th - Drops-ins accepted.

Collaborative Teaching - Joanna Mendl Shaw (NYC) & Audrey Rachelle (Seattle, WA (audreyrachelle123) with LIVE Musician Stewart Singer (Albuquerque, NM)

Geared towards more advanced movers.

ABOUT DANCE DIFFERENTLY

Audrey began co-exploring with Shaw six years ago, in weekly Equus Projects research sessions. Moving from an interspecies perspective the Equus Projects company devised countless improvisations scores, choreographic strategies and a somatic practice informed by working with equines. The workshops, aptly named Dance Differently, became an ideal way for dancers to audition for the Equus company. Workshops focused on heightened the Physical Listening skills and real-time decision-making, internal rule structures and developing dynamic choreographic trajectories. Each class yielded small choreographic gems.

To register for class please email joannamendlshaw@gmail.com

Please follow their Instagram page @equus_projects_nyc and their documentary IG @imprintedthefilm

FILM:

Imprinted, Dancing with Foals

https://www.imprintedthefilm.com/

Dance Differently Virtual Workshops

Tuesdays, 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm EST

https://www.equus-onsite.org/dance-differently-virtual-workshop

Physical Listening Virtual LABS: For all curious movers

Mondays, 12-2:00 EST

https://www.equus-onsite.org/physicallisteninglab