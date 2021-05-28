Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Danai Gurira to Return for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

Guirira will reprise her role as Okoye, general of Wakanda's army, Dora Milaje.

May. 28, 2021  

Deadline is reporting that playwright and actress, Danai Gurira, will rejoin the cast of Black Panther for the film's hotly anticipated sequel, Wakanda Forever.

The report also reveals that Gurira will star in a Disney+ origin series for her character, Okoye, general of Wakanda's army, Dora Milaje.

Disney has not confirmed Gurira's involvement with either project.

Her character has also been seen in the blockbuster films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022, directed by Steve Coogler.

Danai Gurira is best known to television audiences as Michonne on The Walking Dead. She made her Broadway debut as a playwright with the drama Eclipsed, which earned a Tony nominated for Best Play, an NAACP Award, and a Helen Hayes Award.

Gurira's other works include In the Continuum and The Convert. She is a recipient of the Sam Norkin Award at the 2016 Drama Desk Awards, a Whiting Award, a Hodder Fellow, and has been commissioned by Yale Rep, Center Theatre Group, Playwrights Horizons and the Royal Court.


