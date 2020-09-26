Daisy Ridley Performs Elinor Cook's New Audible Drama ISLANDERS

Daisy recorded the Original from her home in London.

Daisy Ridley (the Star Wars trilogy) performs playwright Elinor Cook's (Killing Eve, Out of Love) first Audible Original, Islanders. Cook wrote Islanders as part of Audible Theater's Emerging Playwrights initiative, and Daisy recorded the Original from her home in London.

Check out the audiobook here.

This Audible Theater Emerging Playwrights commission showcases Ridley's voice and range, telling the sharply funny and insightful story of a young woman who has always felt invisible. When she becomes a contestant on a televised dating show, she's thrust into a manufactured paradise where time does not exist and everything is artificial. To remain in the game, she'll try on different personas (and partners). But as the days - or is it weeks - pass and the lines between truth and fiction blur, she must confront her long-held anxieties about identity and the desire to be seen...all while the cameras are rolling.

"I really enjoyed performing Elinor Cook's Islanders. Coming from a group working environment, it's very rare to have to perform a piece, uninterrupted, but I found the creative process to be challenging and rewarding in equal measure," said Ridley. "Elinor's writing is beautiful, and she manages to convey incredible depth, even through the facade of a constructed reality TV show. I feel really lucky I was able to explore this piece with Elinor and the Audible team."

