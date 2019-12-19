DVR Alert: Cast of the FROZEN North American Tour to Perform on THE TALK December 20

Caroline Bowman (Elsa), Caroline Innerbichler (Anna), and members of the company of the Frozen North American tour will perform on "The Talk" tomorrow, Friday, December 20.

For the first time ever, "The Talk" celebrates the season with an all-musical episode with hosts Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Marie Osmond, Sheryl Underwood and guest co-host Vanessa Williams performing, Friday, Dec. 20 (2:00-3:00 PM, ET; 1:00-2:00 PM, CT/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The music spectacular also features singing sister duo Carnie and Wendy Wilson and a performance by the North American tour cast of the hit Broadway musical Frozen. Host Sharon Osbourne narrates in an ode to the classic Christmas poem "Twas the Night Before Christmas."

Frozen has joined Disney Theatrical hits The Lion King and Aladdin on tour across North America, and the critics agree, "It's simply magical!" (LA Daily News). Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two Broadway seasons, breaking four house records at the legendary St. James Theatre, its New York home where it is currently celebrating its second smash year.

"Disney's struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes, and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!" raves the New York Post. "With the magic, the dancing, and all those iconic tunes, Frozen was born to be a stage musical!" exclaims the Evening Standard, and The Telegraph declares, "Frozen will burn up Broadway for years to come!"

In addition to the North American tour and Broadway companies, Frozen's global footprint will soon expand to include London, Australia, Japan, and Hamburg.

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.

Frozen is melting hearts on Broadway and across the country in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 TONY AWARDS are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher.





