DO40 Celebrates JOSEPH... and Marge Champion's Birthday With 50/100

This Fall DO40 is saluting and celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and the 100th birthday of DO40 Advisory Board member Marge Champion. Special guests and performances from the Joseph cast include Bill Hutton (Joseph), Gordon Stanley (Jacob), Conductor David Friedman, along with Stephen McNaughton, Stephen Hope, Lorraine Barrett, Philip Carruba, Jonni Masella, Dorothy Dybisz, Katharine Buffaloe-Harris, Barry Tarallo, Michael Deane and Karen Bogan. There will be representation from the BAM production as well as Broadway. And, musical accompaniment by the always great Steven Webber.

We will also celebrate DO40's own Advisory Board member Marge Champion's 100th birthday (Sept. 2nd ) with luminaries galore! John Anthony Gilvey (Before the Parade Passes By: Gower Champion and the Glorious American Musical), Greg Vander Veer (Keep Dancing), Larry Fuller, Mindy Aloff (Hippo in a Tutu: Dancing in Disney Animation), Danny Osman, Norton Owen (Director of Preservation Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival), Lee Roy Reams, Rex Reed. Richard Skipper will host and discuss his times with Marge and his lunch with her this past Spring. Marge Champion now lives in California with her relatives and friends and receives constant visitors, including Richard, John Gilvey and Susan Watson this year. She's beaming and full of life! And remember, she was the model for Disney's Snow White! (She still wears the T-shirt, "I was Snow White, but I Drifted...!")

Joseph was first presented as a 15-minute at the Colet Court School in London in 1968 and was published by Novello and recorded in an expanded form by Decca Records in 1969. Both Bill Hutton and Laurie Beechman (left) received TONY nominations for their roles in the first Broadway production of the musical in 1982, which ran for over a year. Tickets are on sale now at the St. Luke's Box Office and on telecharge. Members price is $25.00 with 2019 - 2020 discount code/membership card; non-members, $45.00. Members call the telecharge number 212-947-8844 or go online to www.telechargeoffers.com. Non-members call telecharge at 212-239-6200 or go to www.telecharge.com. There is a limited amount of Premium Seats at $65.00 as well. The St. Luke's Box Office is open 7 days a week, 2 - 6pm (save phone and online charges by going to the box office).

Dancers over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of its mature creative community, while sharing their knowledge with the younger generation.





