DISRUPTION To Make New York Premiere At The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre

Producer Jack DePalma has announced the New York Premiere of Disruption, a new play by Andrew Stein (amanaplanacanlpanama), directed by Hersh Ellis (Rain and Zoe Save the World).

Does anyone know what would make them truly happy?

Tech entrepreneur Nick thinks he has the answer. After tremendous Silicon Valley success and a big exit, Nick presents his three best friends with his next big idea: an algorithm that is more complex than the human brain and promises to guide them through big life decisions better and more effectively than they can guide themselves. In an era where every aspect of human life has been documented with data and disrupted by technology, do computers know us better than we know ourselves? And even if they do, should we listen? Andrew Stein’s sharp, unnerving thriller is a timely and insightful exploration of our tech obsessed world.

The cast of Disruption will include Jason Ralph (“The Magicians”), Tony Award nominee Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!), Jasmine Sharma (Twelfth Night), Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill), Joe Tippett (“Mare of Easttown”), Golden Globe Award nominee John David Washington (The Piano Lesson), and Shaunette Renée Wilson (“The Resident”). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Disruption will feature scenic & costume design by Zoë Hurwitz (The Reckoning), lighting design by Reza Behjat (Daughter of the Regiment), sound design by Caroline Eng (The Unknown), and video design by Yana Biryükova (Uncle Vanya). Movement direction is by Ryan VanDenBoom (MJ, Bandstand).

Sing Out, Louise! Productions is the General Manager. Aurora Productions is the Production Manager. Casting is by Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA. Haley Law Group serves as Production Counsel.

Disruption will begin previews at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center located at 480 W 42nd St, Jim Houghton Way, New York on July 22, 2026, with an opening night set for August 2, for a limited run through September 13, 2026.

The performance schedule for Disruption is as follows: Week of July 20: Thursday-Sunday at 7pm; Saturday-Sunday at 2pm. Week of July 27: Tuesday-Saturday at 7pm; Saturday at 2pm. Beginning August 4: Tuesday–Sunday at 7pm; Saturday-Sunday at 2pm.

Tickets begin at $59 and are available now via an exclusive 24-hour presale at DisruptionPlay.com, and on the TodayTix app. Tickets will go on sale to the public on June 11 at 10am ET.

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