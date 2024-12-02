DISNEY ON BROADWAY: 30 YEARS OF MAGIC Extended At The Museum Of Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Museum of Broadway has announced that fans will have an extra week in the New Year to enjoy Th

The exclusive exhibit, presented in partnership with Disney Theatrical Group and created exclusively for The Museum of Broadway, will be on-view through January 12, 2025, with special events celebrating 30 years of Disney on Broadway taking place throughout December at The Museum of Broadway.

The special exhibit immerses visitors in the theatrical world of Disney and brings to life through costuming and installations the most beloved stage characters including Mary Poppins, Elsa, Genie and more. Interactive photo experiences transport guests of all ages from The Lion King‘s Pride Rock to Aladdin's The Cave of Wonders. Special events and workshops celebrating Disney on Broadway artistry and fan-favorite shows will include:

Sunday, December 8th: The Lion King Movement & Music Workshop

Sunday, December 15th: The Art of Puppetry Workshop

Sunday, December 29th: Aladdin Movement & Music Workshop

Now through December 4, The Museum of Broadway is pleased to offer an all-inclusive $29 ticket price (inclusive of service fee and tax, and available for all entry times daily 12:00 PM and on, 7 days a week through December 20.) Guests can now book individual tickets to The Museum of Broadway through June 30, 2025. Group bookings are now available for purchase through December 31, 2025. Full details can be found here.

Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic opened to the public on October 26, 2024, and joins permanent Disney on Broadway exhibits and artifacts on-view at The Museum of Broadway including The Lion King, Frozen, Mary Poppins, Newsies, The Ziegfeld Follies, and more. Entrance to the Disney on Broadway special exhibit is included in any ticket purchased to The Museum of Broadway and is free for museum members.

For more information on Disney on Broadway, please visit https://disneyonbroadway.com.