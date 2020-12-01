DISENCHANTED! STAY-AT-HOME VERSION With Diana DeGarmo, Celia Rose Gooding and More To Stream in December

Art Lab and ShowTown Productions will present two virtual presentations of Disenchanted! Stay-At-Home Version. The Off-Broadway musical comedy with book, music, and lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino and developed with Fiely Matias, will be streamed via Broadway on Demand on Tuesday, December 15 and Thursday, December 17.

This virtual presentation of Disenchanted! Stay-At-Home Version is directed by Meg Fofonoff, and will feature an all-female cast including Diana DeGarmo, Micaela Diamond, Tony Award nominee Celia Rose Gooding, Liisi LaFontaine, Jaygee Macapugay, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Gabriella Pizzolo, and Alysha Umphress.

Meg Fofonoff said "Disenchanted reminds us that above all else, we need to always persevere to find our own individuality, celebrate diversity and support the power of women in our world. Our production showcases our dialogue of female empowerment issues. One is encouraged to laugh at the challenges, while being very determined to effect change. Our show emphasizes that being a "Princess" is defined by one's own persona."

Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and their merry band of royal renegades 'Zoom' in from magical kingdoms around the globe to bring their hilarious princess vaudeville to your living room! Forget the princesses you think you know - the original storybook heroines have come to life to set the record straight.

Disenchanted! Stay-At-Home Version will feature choreography & associate direction by Luis Salgado, music direction by Sean Mayes, film editing by Nicole Artzer, film editing consultation by Mindy Elliott, associate direction of photography by Howie Michael Smith, costume design by Jennifer Tremblay, music/audio producing & mixing by Mark Governor, and casting by Alexandre Bleau. Julie DeVore serves as the production stage manager.

This presentation of Disenchanted! Stay at Home Version is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing. (www.broadwaylicensing.com)

