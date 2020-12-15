DISENCHANTED: A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY, THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER and More to Stream in December

Broadway On Demand will present several special holiday showings, including Hale Center Theatre's A Christmas Carol (December 12), We Need A Little Christmas to benefit Shelter & Crisis at Christmas (December 18), Hip Hop Nutcracker (December 18 - January 10), Dickens' Holiday Classic (December 19), Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker (December 19), and Disenchanted: A New Musical Comedy (December 15).

A lean, entertaining, and faithful adaptation of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, presented by Hale Center Theatre. Dickens' tale of a miserly curmudgeon, admirable father, gentle son, ghostly visitors, and unforgettable friends has been loved for over 170 years. Whether you're a newcomer to this yuletide tradition or a seasoned veteran, let our annual production of A Christmas Carol ring in your holidays with meaningful and heartwarming mirth! A Christmas Carol is available now through January 1 at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/Tq811xxkOLEM-a-christmas-carol--hale-center-theatre.

Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and their merry band of royal renegades bring their hilarious princess vaudeville to your living room! Forget the princesses you think you know-the original storybook heroines have come to life to set the record straight. Starring Diana DeGarmo, Micaela Diamond, Celia Rose Gooding, Liisi LaFontaine, Jaygee Macapugay, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Gabriella Pizzolo, and Alysha Umphress, Disenchanted: A New Musical is presented on Broadway on Demand beginning on Tuesday, December 15 at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/hUSSnGvbtmgd-disenchanted--art-lab--november-15?channel=live-productions.

Denise Welch hosts a starry list of performers coming together for a filmed concert, We Need A Little Christmas, in support of Shelter & Crisis at Christmas. The concert will be filmed live at the Actors' Church (St. Paul's Church) in London's Covent Garden and not only raises money for two charities, but also provides the opportunity to employ freelancers tod create a very magical event this festive season. This production was directed and staged by Michael Strassen, with musical direction by George Charter, production design by Andrew Exeter and produced by Thomas Hopkins & Michael Quinn for Ginger Quiff Media and Guy Chapman. We Need a Little Christmas begins streaming on Friday, Decmeber 18 at 7:00pm ET at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/409pnlN1yjzp-we-need-a-little-christmas-in-aid-of-shelter--crisis-at-christmas?channel=current-live-schedule

Recorded Live at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a holiday mash-up for the entire family. Directed and choreographed by Olivier Award nominee Jennifer Weber, this unique and joyful event is performed by a supercharged cast of all-star dancers and MC Kurtis Blow, who opens the show with a short set. This re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic takes audiences on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season. Hip Hop Nutcracker streams on Friday, December 18 at 8:00pm ET at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/mEenUqriTdab-hip-hop-nutcracker.

One of Charles Dickens' favorite ways to spread holiday cheer was to perform dramatic readings of his beloved ghost story for audiences near and far. Drawing inspiration from this centuries-old tradition, The Guthrie is proud to present Dickens' Holiday Classic, a special virtual event featuring a cast of four beloved A Christmas Carol veterans who will reimagine Dickens' hand-curated chapters for a global audience to enjoy. The Guthie's Dickens' Holiday Classic will stream December 19 through December 31 at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/LgKkLQBfb9PL-dickens-holiday-classic--guthrie-theater?channel=professional-theatre-productions.

Go back to a simpler time and celebrate this Christmas tradition with the whole family! See Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker from the best seat in the house; your living room! Take this opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones and experience the smash-hit Holiday tradition in this ground-breaking Video on Demand debut. Take a trip backstage with the cameras for a look at how the magic is made. Hear it first-hand from world-class artists, designers, and the creators of this cherished production. See the full performance as captured on stage plus an up close look at the behind-the-scenes action. Great Russian Nutcracker streams December 19 through January 1 at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/8NlRXsGWpLfX-moscow-ballets-great-russian-nutcracker-christmas-stream.

TUNE-IN HIGHLIGHTS | WEEK OF DECEMBER 14, 2020

Saturday, December 12 - January 1

Hale Center Theatre's A Christmas Carol

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/Tq811xxkOLEM-a-christmas-carol--hale-center-theatre

Tuesday, December 15

Disenchanted: A New Musical Comedy

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/hUSSnGvbtmgd-disenchanted--art-lab--november-15?channel=live-productions

Friday, December 18 | 7:00 PM ET

We Need a Little Christmas to benefit Shelter & Crisis at Christmas

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/409pnlN1yjzp-we-need-a-little-christmas-in-aid-of-shelter--crisis-at-christmas?channel=current-live-schedule

Friday, December 18 | 8:00 PM ET

Hip Hop Nutcracker

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/mEenUqriTdab-hip-hop-nutcracker

Saturday, December 19 - 31

Dickens' Holiday Classic

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/LgKkLQBfb9PL-dickens-holiday-classic--guthrie-theater?channel=professional-theatre-productions

Saturday, December 19 - January 1

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/8NlRXsGWpLfX-moscow-ballets-great-russian-nutcracker-christmas-stream