DIRTY LITTLE SECRETS Improv Show Returns To The East Village

Dirty Little Secrets Improv Show is one of NYC's best kept indie improv secrets. The next show is Tuesday, June 18th. 7 PM doors for 7:30 PM show at Niagara Bar (112 Avenue A New York, New York 10009). Tickets are $6 in advance (Eventbrite) or $10 at the door. The show is based on the suggestion of audience secrets, collected at the door and shared anonymously.

"What draws people to the show is being able to share a secret anonymously in a crowd of people. And then to have that secret used to inspire comedy is fun, funny and also really cathartic. Plus, no one else is doing short form improv in New York City. I think that makes us really unique." says show producer and performer Stephen Sheffer.

Cheaper than therapy!

Founded in 2015 and beginning its fifth season this September, the show is all about airing our dirty laundry and finding the joy and humor in that. It is a celebration of the best (and worst) of who we are as human beings on this planet. Every scene begins with a new secret and part of the fun is whose secret will be spilled. In addition to New York, the show has popped up in Vancouver and Dublin.

Dan Dumsha, show founder and performer for the Vancouver show says: "New players, new secrets. The show literally depends on who is in the room. With so many people coming back to see the show again and again we're challenged to show them something new, within the same flavor each and every show. Improv as an art form perfectly suits that purpose."

The show is committed to showcasing diverse voices within the improv community. This has been one of the show's central values since its inception.

Niagara Bar at 112 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009 II Trains: L / 6 / F / N.

Doors open at 7 PM / Show starts at 7:30 PM II Admission: a secret and $6 via Eventbrite or $10 at the door

Comps available for all press. Please email dirtylittlesecretsimprov@gmail.com to arrange.





