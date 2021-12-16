DIANA Star Jeanna de Waal Will Make Her Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Debut

Feinstein's/54 Below welcomes breakout star Jeanna de Waal, last seen on Broadway and Netflix in the title role of the People's Princess in the new musical Diana. This ) Broadway veteran will make her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut on January 10 at 7pm and 9:45pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/Jeanna.

Join de Waal for an intimate concert and get to know the actress behind Broadway's much talked about production of Diana, The Musical. The concert will feature original arrangements of songs currently in Broadway shows and share insight into the actress' journey and life!

Jeanna most recently originated the title role of Diana, The Musical on Broadway and Netflix. On Broadway, de Waal starred as Lauren in Kinky Boots and as Heather in American Idiot. She originated the role of Dawn in the A.R.T. production of Waitress by Sara Bareilles, and the role of Mary Barrie in the A.R.T. production of Finding Neverland, both directed by Diane Paulus.

Off Broadway, de Waal co-starred in the two-hander play, Orwell in America, at 59E59 Theatre and de Waal played Chris Hargensen in MCC Theatre's reimagined production of Broadway's Carrie. She is featured in the Carrie cast album released by Sh-K-Boom and Ghostlight Records. de Waal made her West End debut in the Queen musical We Will Rock You. Other notable credits include Glinda in the National Tour of Wicked and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show at The Old Globe Theatre.

Jeanna de Waal plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 10 at 7:00pm & 9:45pm. Cover charges are $45-$55 for the 7:00pm performance, with premium seats for $90, and $35-$45 for the 9:45pm performance, with premium seats for $75. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/Jeanna. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.