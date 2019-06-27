DENTATA, a Comedy Special at the Duplex this July

Jun. 27, 2019  

DENTATA, a Comedy Special at the Duplex this July

Inspired by the fiery volcanoes of Alaska and the swampy potato marshes of Idaho, unfamous feminist and militant joker Sally Ann Hall has a comedic style that combines wit and charm with childlike bladder control.

This silly women studies major straddles the club and alt scene in New York City like the pony she was too big to ride at church camp, and she's bringing her hour DENTATA to the famous Duplex, where she performs regularly as a singing staff member.

This standup special will explore growing up in Alaska, abstinence-only education, the horrors of sex and dating as a raging feminist, and even meeting Harvey Weinstein.

This performance will also feature the talents of Jatty Robinson (NBC) and David Spector (New York Comedy Festival).

Date / Time: Friday, July 19, 7pm

Location: The Duplex Cabaret
61 Christopher St
New York NY 10014

Price: $10 online, $20 at the door, + 2 drink minimum

TICKET LINK



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Live Now: Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow and More Read Robert Schenkkan's Mueller Report Play
  • Breaking: THE CHER SHOW Will Close on Broadway This Summer
  • Kennedy Center Employee Files Lawsuit For $1 Million Over Signed HAMILTON Poster
  • Review Roundup: Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW. - What Did The Critics Think?
  • Breaking: KING KONG Will Close on Broadway This Summer
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Faye Dunaway As Katharine Hepburn In TEA AT FIVE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup