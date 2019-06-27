DENTATA, a Comedy Special at the Duplex this July

Inspired by the fiery volcanoes of Alaska and the swampy potato marshes of Idaho, unfamous feminist and militant joker Sally Ann Hall has a comedic style that combines wit and charm with childlike bladder control.

This silly women studies major straddles the club and alt scene in New York City like the pony she was too big to ride at church camp, and she's bringing her hour DENTATA to the famous Duplex, where she performs regularly as a singing staff member.

This standup special will explore growing up in Alaska, abstinence-only education, the horrors of sex and dating as a raging feminist, and even meeting Harvey Weinstein.

This performance will also feature the talents of Jatty Robinson (NBC) and David Spector (New York Comedy Festival).

Date / Time: Friday, July 19, 7pm

Location: The Duplex Cabaret

61 Christopher St

New York NY 10014

Price: $10 online, $20 at the door, + 2 drink minimum

TICKET LINK





