Breaking: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Will Be Released September 24, 2021
The film will star Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Kaitlyn Dever, Danny Pino and more.
The Wrap has reported that the Dear Evan Hansen movie adaptation is set to be released on September 24, 2021. Ben Platt will reprise his Tony-winning performance in the film, which features a star-studded cast including Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Kaitlyn Dever, Danny Pino, Colton Ryan, Nik Dodani and more.
The film is directed by Stephen Chbosky. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce the film through Marc Platt Productions and Pasek and Paul, who wrote the music and lyrics, are executive producing. Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical, will write the script.
Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal, and profoundly contemporary, musical about what happens when we let a lie consume us. This groundbreaking musical - featuring a book by Tony-winner Steven Levenson and a score by the Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - examines what it means to be alive.
A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.
