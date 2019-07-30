DCINY's Distinguished Concert Artist Series Begins September 19 At Carnegie Hall

As part of their Distinguished Concert Artist Series, DCINY will present Croatian jazz vocalist Lela Kaplowitz; Honduran violinist Jorge Ávila; Greek composer Dinos Constantinides; Polish flutist Elżbieta Woleńska and Chinese pianist Zhang Moru, and American vocalist Loralee Songer in five concerts from September through October 2019. All concerts are held at Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by visiting DCINY.org.

With a focus on artistry, collaboration and professionalism, the Distinguished Concert Artist Series, created by DCINY in 2009 offers artists their debut performance at a world-class stage. Often a springboard to an artist's musical career, this auditioned program presents performance opportunities for soloists and chamber ensembles at venues throughout New York City. Many Artist Series alumni performers go on to appear at Carnegie Hall or Lincoln Center as part of DCINY's concert series or join established orchestras around the world as singers, performers, and composers.

Croatian-born jazz vocalist Lela Kaplowitz marks her first appearance on the DCINY Artist Series with a unique program of original music introducing her new album "To One" to be released on PARMA Recordings. A vocal improviser, Kaplowitz performs on September 19, 2019 at 8:00 PM at Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by visiting DCINY.org.



Hailed as a "strong violinist" by The New York Times, Honduran-born Jorge Ávila is the current concertmaster for DCINY and makes his Artist Series debut on September 23, 2019 at 8:00 PM at Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall. A recipient of various awards and honors, he has won attention as an outstanding violinist through numerous appearances as a soloist, recitalist, concertmaster, and chamber musician. Ávila is joined on the piano by his longtime friend and collaborator, Adrienne Kim. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by visiting DCINY.org.

Greek composer Dinos Constantinides presents Mediterranean-inspired music on September 30, 2019, 8 PM Weill Recital Hall. His works have been performed across the United States, Europe, and Asia. In this concert, Louisiana State University School of Music faculty members perform his original compositions. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by visiting DCINY.org.

Polish flutist Elżbieta Woleńska, a dynamic artist who embraces both traditional and contemporary classical music, presents together with Zhang Moru on piano, compositions written for bass, alto, and piccolo flutes. The recipient of numerous prizes at national and international competitions, Woleńska frequently performs as a soloist as well as with orchestras and chamber ensembles. Her latest album, Souvenir (2012) includes the world premiere recording of works by XIX century flute virtuoso Johann Sedlatzek. This concert held on October 4, 2019, at 8:00 PM at Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall marks Elżbieta Woleńska and Zhang Moru's DCINY Artist Series debut. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by visiting DCINY.org

Loralee Songer is a celebrated mezzo-soprano and active recitalist, opera and oratorio performer, conductor, and educator. Songer holds a doctor of arts degree in vocal performance and choral conducting from Ball State University and teaches applied voice, conducting, and other music-related courses at Taylor University in Upland, Indiana. Her performance on October 14, 8:00 PM at Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall marks Songer's DCINY Artist Series debut. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by visiting DCINY.org.

Founded in 2007 by Iris Derke and Jonathan Griffith, with its first public performance in January 2008, DCINY is a leading producer of dynamic musical entertainment in renowned international venues. Over 40,000 musicians representing 49 countries and all 50 United States have participated in DCINY productions. Since the inception of the company, DCINY has produced 51 world premieres and more than 200 concerts for over 200,000 audience members.

With unforgettable, world-class concert experiences, empowering educational programs, and a global community of artists and audiences, DCINY changes lives through the power of musical performance. In addition to being selected four times for Inc. 5000, DCINY has received national recognition with multiple American Prizes: Jonathan Griffith, Founder and Music Director of Distinguished Concerts Orchestra (Winner 2014 American Prize in Conducting, Professional Orchestra Division), DCINY's General Director and Co-Founder Iris Derke and the DCINY Team (Winner 2015 American Prize in Arts Marketing), and Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY) has been recognized by LUX Life Magazine as the Most Outstanding Musical Education Program 2019 - New York.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You