DCINY Celebrates President's Day Weekend With Two Patriotic Concerts

In honor of President's Day Weekend, DCINY will present two concerts featuring patriotic and original work by contemporary composers.

In Perpetual Light on Sunday, February 16, 8:30 PM, The Distinguished Concerts Orchestra and Singers perform English composer John Rutter's Requiem under the baton of Maestro Jonathan Griffith. Debra Cook will be the featured soprano soloist. DCINY Assistant Artistic Director and Conductor Michael Adelson will lead the Distinguished Concerts Orchestra through works by Rain Worthington, Still Motion, Mark McEncroe, 2 Symphonic Pieces, Arthur Gottschalk, Tebe Boga, and Sergio Cervetti, There are Lands & Act II, Scene 9 (from Elegy For A Prince).

In Who Are The Brave on Monday, February 17 at 7:00 PM, DCINY presents a program of patriotic and original works by American composers. The Distinguished Concerts Orchestra and Singers perform under the batons of composer-conductors Mack Wilberg (Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square) and Joseph Martin. Both Wilberg and Martin will lead sets featuring original compositions and arrangements of works celebrating early American hymnody, nobility, and the sounds of traditional folksongs. Guest conductors Robert Istad and Christopher Peterson present Leonard Bernstein's Chichester Psalms and Howard Hanson's Song of Democracy, respectively. Sasha Grossman will perform the Boy Soprano Solo in the Bernstein piece.

Both concerts take place at the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by visiting DCINY.org.





