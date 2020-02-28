DCINY Presents Music By Norwegian Composer, Ola Gjeilo, At Lincoln Center

In its ongoing effort to commission and present innovative new composers of classical and choral music, DCINY, (Distinguished Concerts International, New York), will present the work of DCINY Composer-in-Residence Ola Gjeilo. The concert will take place on March 16, 2020, at 7 pm at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center. Tickets start at $20. For tickets and information, visit DCINY's website.

Guest Conductors Brian Schmidt and Cameron LaBarr lead the Distinguished Concerts Singers International, consisting of singers from 16 choirs from around the world, including Canada, France, Gibraltar, Switzerland, and the US. Gjeilo will accompany the singers on the piano in one piece each in Act 1 and Act 2. This performance will be webcast on the DCINY Facebook page starting Saturday, March 21.

Ola Gjeilo is a Norwegian composer and pianist, living in the United States. He writes choral music and has written for piano and wind symphony. His recordings include the Decca Classics albums Ola Gjeilo (2016) and Winter Songs (2017), featuring Tenebrae, Voces8 and the Choir of Royal Holloway. Gjeilo was born in Skui, Norway, began playing piano and composing when he was five years old and learned to read music when he was seven years old. In his undergraduate career, he studied at the Norwegian Academy of Music, later transferred to The Juilliard School, New York, followed by studying at the Royal College of Music, London to receive a bachelor's degree in composition. He continued his education at Juilliard where he received his master's degree in 2006, also in composition. His choral and piano works are published by Walton Music, while his wind band works are published by Boosey & Hawkes. Listen to the interview with Ola Gjeilo in CuedIn.

DISTINGUISHED CONCERTS INTERNATIONAL NEW YORK (DCINY)

Founded in 2007 by Iris Derke and Jonathan Griffith, with its first public performance in January 2008, DCINY is a leading producer of dynamic musical entertainment in renowned international venues. Over 40,000 musicians representing 50 countries, 6 continents, and all 50 U.S. states have participated in DCINY productions. Since the inception of the company, DCINY has produced 51 world premieres and more than 200 concerts for over 200,000 audience members.

With unforgettable, world-class concert experiences, empowering educational programs, and a global community of artists and audiences, DCINY changes lives through the power of musical performance. In addition to being selected four times for Inc. 5000, DCINY has received national recognition with multiple American Prizes: Jonathan Griffith, Founder and Music Director of Distinguished Concerts Orchestra (Winner 2014 American Prize in Conducting, Professional Orchestra Division), DCINY's General Director and Co-Founder Iris Derke and the DCINY Team (Winner 2015 American Prize in Arts Marketing), and Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY) has been recognized by LUX Life Magazine as the Most Outstanding Musical Education Program 2019 - New York.





