DARLING GRENADINE Now Available for Licensing

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced that the new musical Darling Grenadine is now available for licensing.

Bubbling over with charm, wit, and whimsy, Darling Grenadine navigates the tension between romance and reality, light and dark, bitter and sweet, featuring a vibrantly eclectic score and stirring book and lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik.

Darling Grenadine is a seriocomic musical about Harry, a fanciful jingle composer, and his precarious relationships with his girlfriend Louise, his brother Paul, and his Labrador Retriever (…also named Paul). Told with a rich contemporary score and a wink to the classic MGM musical, Darling Grenadine explores the magical blush of new love and the consequences when the fantasy begins to dissolve.

Darling Grenadine played at Goodspeed Musicals in 2017 and the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire in 2019. The show premiered Off-Broadway at the Roundabout Theatre Company's Underground Theatre in 2020. The New York Times called the show, “Ambitious and wonderfully tuneful,” and The Hollywood Reporter remarked, “Charming, bittersweet, it will thoroughly delight you.”

"I’m thrilled that Darling Grenadine will soon find its way to stages across the US and beyond. This piece holds a special place in my heart, and at every step of its development and production, it has sparked both uplifting and challenging conversations about love, denial, the delicate line between romance and intimacy, and the ineffable joy that dogs bring to our lives. I can’t wait to see future productions inspire even more dialogue and connection among those who create and experience the show," said creator Daniel Zaitchik.

“Daniel Zaitchik has created something truly special with Darling Grenadine,” shares Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MTI. “The vibrant and tuneful score coupled with the snappy dialogue and witty lyrics highlight the complexities of romantic relationships and how sometimes people must be saved from themselves. Darling Grenadine is the perfect small-cast show for theatres looking for dynamic new work and we are delighted to make the show available for licensing.”

Licensing information for Darling Grenadine can be found here. International restrictions may apply.

