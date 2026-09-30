Cynthia Nixon, Loren Allred and More to Judge Miss Hell’s Kitchen 2026
Willam will host the October 11 drag pageant and community fundraiser at Ailey Citigroup Theater.
Miss Hell’s Kitchen will hold its annual drag pageant and community fundraiser on October 11, 2026, at Ailey Citigroup Theater in New York City. Willam will host the event, which raises funds and awareness for local LGBTQ+ and community-focused initiatives.
The judging panel includes actor and activist Cynthia Nixon; recording artist Loren Allred, the featured singer of “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman; Broadway director and choreographer Kellen Stancil; makeup artist, hair stylist and educator Jake Aebly; and arts advocate Kyle Schmitt.
The event will honor LGBTQ+ public health leader Dr. Demetri Daskalakis.
Founded in 2012 by Shane Terenzi, Miss Hell’s Kitchen is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. This year’s producers are Terenzi, JMV, Peter Kontos and Kristyn Alexandrea.
Contestants will compete in Evening Gown, Talent, Q&A and Creative Runway categories, with celebrity guests and community figures serving as judges. The event brings together drag performers, neighborhood businesses, community leaders and sponsors to support organizations serving the LGBTQ+ community.
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