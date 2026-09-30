Cynthia Nixon, Loren Allred and More to Judge Miss Hell’s Kitchen 2026

Miss Hell’s Kitchen will hold its annual drag pageant and community fundraiser on October 11, 2026, at Ailey Citigroup Theater in New York City. Willam will host the event, which raises funds and awareness for local LGBTQ+ and community-focused initiatives.

The judging panel includes actor and activist Cynthia Nixon; recording artist Loren Allred, the featured singer of “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman; Broadway director and choreographer Kellen Stancil; makeup artist, hair stylist and educator Jake Aebly; and arts advocate Kyle Schmitt.

The event will honor LGBTQ+ public health leader Dr. Demetri Daskalakis.

Founded in 2012 by Shane Terenzi, Miss Hell’s Kitchen is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. This year’s producers are Terenzi, JMV, Peter Kontos and Kristyn Alexandrea.

Contestants will compete in Evening Gown, Talent, Q&A and Creative Runway categories, with celebrity guests and community figures serving as judges. The event brings together drag performers, neighborhood businesses, community leaders and sponsors to support organizations serving the LGBTQ+ community.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 02 Hrs 28 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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