Cynthia Erivo to be Honored at the 2019 HOLLYWOOD FILM AWARDS

The HOLLYWOOD FILM AWARDS is proud to announce that multi-hyphenate, award-winning stars Shia LaBeouf, Taron Egerton, Cynthia Erivo and Olivia Wilde will be honored for their standout contributions to film this year at the 23rd Annual "Hollywood Film Awards." LaBeouf ("Honey Boy") will receive the "Hollywood Breakthrough Screenwriter Award," for his revelatory telling of his own turbulent childhood. For his uncanny portrayal of the legendary Elton John, Egerton ("Rocketman") will receive the "Hollywood Breakout Actor Award." Erivo ("Harriet"), who stepped into the shoes of the heroic Harriet Tubman with unwavering strength and dedication, will receive the "Hollywood Breakout Actress Award." And Wilde ("Booksmart") will receive the "Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award" for her critically-acclaimed directorial debut of a film that is certain to become a classic for the ages. Actor and comedian Rob Riggle will host the ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.



ABOUT THE HONOREES



Shia LaBeouf recently received rave reviews for his performance in "Honey Boy," which premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival. The film also marks Shia's first feature length film as a screenwriter and reunited him with director, Alma Har'el (the two previously collaborated on the documentary, "LoveTrue," which she directed, and he produced). The film received a Special Jury Award for Vision and Craft at the festival and is expected to release on November 8, 2019.



Shia can currently be seen in "The Peanut Butter Falcon" alongside Dakota Johnson, Bruce Dern and Zack Gottsagen, which premiered at this year's SXSW Film Festival. LaBeouf recently wrapped production on the crime drama, "The Tax Collector," which was written and directed by David Ayer.



In 2007, Shia was named the "Star of Tomorrow" by the ShoWest convention of the National Association of Theater Owners, and in February 2008 he was awarded the BAFTA Orange Rising Star Award, which was voted for by the British general public. In addition, he was nominated for four TEEN CHOICE AWARDS for "Transformers," winning the Breakout Male Award, the Teen Choice Award for Movie Actor in a Horror/Thriller for his performance in "Disturbia;" as well as a Scream Award.



In addition to his work in front of the camera, Shia has also directed several projects including music videos for Kid Cudi and Marilyn Manson.



Taron Egerton, known for his breakout role in Matthew Vaughn's "The Kingsman" film series, continues to capture audience members attention with his versatile & charismatic performances. Egerton recently received rave reviews for his performance in Dexter Fletcher's "Rocketman" starring as the iconic singer Sir Elton John for Paramount Pictures. The film opened at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival to a 4-minute standing ovation.



Egerton was last seen in Netflix' TV Series, "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" the prequel to Jim Henson's 1982 film, "The Dark Crystal". The 10-episode animated series also stars Helena Bonham-Carter, Mark Hamill and Nathalie Emmanuel. He made his acting debut with a small role in two episodes of ITV's "Inspector Lewis" before being cast in the TV mini-series "The Smoke". Shortly after, he was cast in his breakout role as Eggsy in "The Kingsman: The Secret Service" & reprised his role in "Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Other credits include, "Robin Hood," "Testament of Youth," "Legend," and "Eddie the Eagle,". In 2016, he played THE VOICE of Johnny in Garth Jennings's animation comedy, "Sing" which became a box office sensation.



Cynthiaa??Erivoa??isa??a Tony®,a??Emmy®,a??anda??Grammy® Award-winning actressa??who bursta??onto Westa??Enda??and Broadway stages in "The Color Purple" and has taken the big screen by storm. Erivo can next be seen starring in Kasi Lemmons' "Harriet" where she will bring the legacy of Harriet Tubman to the big screen. Focus Features premiered the film at the Toronto International Film Festival, and will be followed by a November 1, 2019 theatrical release. Upcoming, Erivo will star in Doug Liman's sci-fi thriller, "Chaos Walking," and John Ridley's "Needle in a Timestack." She is set to executive produce and star in Warner Brothers' musical take on the American folk tale "Rip Van Winkle."



On the television side, Erivo recently wrapped production on her first television project, HBO series "The Outsider," based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. Erivo stars alongside Ben Mendelsohn in the series, which follows an unorthodox investigator and a seasoned cop investigating a gruesome murder of a local boy.



Continuing to push the boundaries of her versatile career, Erivo stars in John Cameron Mitchell's music-driven podcast anthology, "Anthem: Homunculus." She also leads THE VOICE cast and co-produced the QCode scripted thriller podcast, "Carrier." In 2018, Erivo made her film debut in two major films from 20th Century Fox: Drew Goddard's "Bad Times at the El Royale" and Steve McQueen's "Widows."



In addition to her illustrious stage career, Erivo is an accomplished performer with symphonies and music spaces including the Kennedy Center Honors, the 2017 Governor's Ball (the official post- Oscars celebration) and the 2017 Grammy Awards. A UK native, Erivo graduated from the famed Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in 2010.



Actress, director, and producer Olivia Wilde is a modern-day renaissance woman. Wilde made her feature directorial debut to rave reviews with coming-of-age comedy "Booksmart." The movie has been called one of the best of the year thus far and recently garnered the most wins of any film for the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society's Annual Midseason Awards. Wilde also made Variety's 10 Directors to Watch list and Adweek's yearly Creative 100 list. Next up on the directing front, Olivia will helm an UNTITLED HOLIDAY COMEDY for Universal and will both direct and star in the timely thriller feature, "Don't Worry, Darling" for New Line. Olivia will also star in Clint Eastwood's film, "Richard Jewell." Wilde produced and starred in this year's drama feature, "A Vigilante," and received critical acclaim for her powerful portrayal of the film's difficult yet urgent subject matter. Previously, she also produced and starred in the drama "Meadowland," garnering significant praise for her emotionally-charged performance. Additional past film credits include the Oscar-winning drama "Her," the Golden Globe-nominated "Rush," and the critically- acclaimed indie comedy "Drinking Buddies," which she also executive produced.



LaBeouf, Egerton, Erivo and Wilde join previously announced honorees: "Toy Story 4" will receive the "Hollywood Animation Award," Mihai Malaimare Jr. will receive the "Hollywood Cinematography Award" for "Jojo Rabbit," Randy Newman will receive the "Hollywood Film Composer Award" for "Marriage Story," Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland will receive the "Hollywood Editor Award" for "Ford v Ferrari," Pablo Helman will receive the "Hollywood Visual Effects Award" for "The Irishman," Donald Sylvester, Paul Massey, David Giammarco, & Steven A. Morrow will receive the "Hollywood Sound Award" for "Ford v Ferrari," Anna Mary Scott Robbins will receive the "Hollywood Costume Design Award" for "Downton Abbey," Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, & Barrie Gower will receive the "Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award" for "Rocketman" and Ra Vincent will receive the "Hollywood Production Design Award" for "Jojo Rabbit."



Additional honorees for this year's event will be announced in the coming weeks.





