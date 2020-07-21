Cynthia Erivo to Star in Universal Film Drama TALENT SHOW
The film, titled Talent Show, is penned by Emmy-winner Lena Waithe.
Tony-winner Cynthia Erivo has signed on to star in an upcoming drama from Universal Pictures.
The film, titled "Talent Show" will follow Erivo's character, a failed songwriter who returns home to Chicago to help lead a group of young people in their annual talent show.
Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Lena Waithe wrote the the current screenplay, based on an earlier draft by Aimee Lagos.
Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.
She received 2020 Academy Award nominations for Best Leading Actress and Best Original Song for the historical drama "Harriet".
