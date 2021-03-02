Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Kidman to Star in New Anthology Series ROAR

From the creators of "Glow" comes "Roar," a new Apple TV Plus anthology series. The streamer has just announced its leading cast, which includes Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Kidman, Merritt Wever, and Allison Brie.

Apple has ordered eight episodes of "Roar," described as a series of darkly comic feminist fables, according to Variety.

Nicole Kidman gained universal attention in her turn as Rae Ingram in Dead Calm, Philip Noyce's critically acclaimed psychological thriller. She was honored with her first Oscar nomination for her performance in Baz Luhrmann's innovative musical, Moulin Rouge!

She recently starred in the Netflix adaptation of "The Prom."

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

She was nominated for two Academy Awards in 2020 for her work in "Harriet."