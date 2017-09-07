Cynthia Erivo Nabs A Role in Upcoming Dystopian Drama CHAOS WALKING

It has been announced that Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo has joined the cast of Doug Liman's upcoming dystopian drama Chaos Walking.

The film is set to take place in a post-apocalyptic society where a mysterious germ has killed off all women, and survivors have developed a shared mind-reading stream known as "The Noise."

Erivo has signed on to play Hildy, the leader of a peaceful colony in the dystopian future.

The Tony winner joins an all-star cast that already includes Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Nick Jonas, David Oyelowo, Demián Bichir, Mads Mikkelsen, and Kurt Sutter.

The film, based on Patrick Ness' book, is set to premiere March 1, 2019.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of The Color Purple. She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory, earning rave reviews. She also earned a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, as well as the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World and Outer Critics Circle Awards, a Grammy win and a Drama League Award nomination. A UK native, Erivo graduated from the famed Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

