Cynthia Erivo Brings 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz' to Life with BetterSleep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cynthia Erivo is bringing The Wonderful Wizard of Oz to life in a whole new way. In a new partnership with BetterSleep, the Wicked star has read the first few chapters of L. Frank Baum's classic for the app, which is available now. Erivo's soothing narration provides the perfect ambiance for winding down, letting go, and drifting off.

The story begins with Dorothy’s quiet life on the Kansas prairie with Uncle Henry and Aunt Em, until a cyclone sweeps her into the colorful and magical land of Oz. Across four captivating chapters, Erivo guides listeners through encounters with the Good Witch of the North, the joyous Munchkins, and Dorothy’s loyal new friend, the Scarecrow. From the iconic yellow brick road to the warmth of newfound friendships, each chapter brings the Land of Oz to life in a comforting, immersive way.

“Classic stories like this one resonate across generations,” says Scott Yim, Head of Product Experience and Content at BetterSleep. “It was a special experience to record with the incomparable Cynthia Erivo to breathe new life into this story on BetterSleep. Beyond her role in the new Wicked film, she truly embodies the courage and kindness that make Oz timeless.”

Available exclusively on BetterSleep, this reimagined version of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz pairs Erivo's narration with new music that adds depth to each chapter. Kassandra Khouri, Creative Content and Strategy Manager at BetterSleep, shares, “There’s no one better than Cynthia to narrate this SleepTale. Her narration infuses a sense of calm into every word, making it perfect for bedtime.”

The partnership comes just in time for the Wicked movie, which hits theaters on November 22. The adaptation stars Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Part Two will come to theaters on November 21, 2025.